Lakers News: LeBron James Wishes It Wasn’t Good Friend Kevin Love He Posterized Against Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers had an outstanding performance in Cleveland on Monday night as they picked up a huge victory over the Cavaliers, completing a season sweep of one of the NBA’s surprise teams. Of course, the Cavaliers are also the hometown franchise of LeBron James and he made sure to put on a show for his fans, though his good friend Kevin Love may not look back on this night quite as fondly.

LeBron posted his sixth triple-double of the season with 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, but the highlight of the night, and perhaps the season, came in the second quarter. After Austin Reaves grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed Russell Westbrook free throw, LeBron would cut to the basket where Reaves would find him.

James would rise up and throw down a huge tomahawk dunk over Love, using his former teammate’s body to propel even higher before throwing it down. But even LeBron had to admit that he didn’t want to do that to his good friend.

“To be completely honest, I hate that it had to be him,” James said after the game. “That’s my guy, that’s my brother. Hope I’m still invited to the wedding.”

Of course, James and Love were teammates with the Cavaliers, bringing the franchise their first-ever NBA Championship back in 2016 and remain good friends to this day. But once James gets on that runway to the basket, he isn’t going to stop for anyone, even a good friend like Love.

For his part, Love took the moment in good spirits, having a smirk on his face in the moment as he knew he would be on every highlight reel. Before the second half began, he even went over to LeBron and put him in a playful headlock as both laughed it off.

K-Love's reaction to Bron putting him on a poster 💀 pic.twitter.com/l455vhkyRS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2022

They also had a funny exchange on social media about it after the game:

While that was clearly the biggest highlight of the night for LeBron, it wasn’t the only one as he hit big shot after big shot, many of them coming at the expense of Love himself.

Then down the stretch of the contest, James hit a pair of ridiculous fadeaways to put the game away and ensure the Lakers left with a victory. But despite those ensuring a Lakers victory, it will still be LeBron skying over Love that will play on for weeks to come.

James reflects on passing Karl Malone for no. 2 on all-time scoring list

While this game provided another unbelievable highlight for James, his last game was home to another milestone moment and he reflected on moving into No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after passing Karl Malone.

“Just to be a part of this league for as many as years I’ve been a part of it, and to be linked with some of the greats to ever play this game, guys that I’ve either watched or studied or read about or inspired to be like, obviously, I’m just at a loss for words for it,” James said.

“It’s an honor for myself, for my hometown, and for family and my friends to be able to live these moments throughout this journey, and that’s exactly what I do it for. I do it for my family, my friends, my hometown, and anybody that’s been a part of this journey throughout this run so far.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!