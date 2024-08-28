Lakers News: LeBron James Won’t Let Bronny Call Him ‘Dad’ While On Court

LeBron James is on the verge of making history once again as he will team up with his son Bronny this season after the Los Angeles Lakers drafted him with the 55th overall pick in the second round out of USC. When LeBron and Brinny take the court together in one of the Lakers’ first games, it will mark the first time a father and son have played in the same game as teammates or opponents.

Whenever that does happen though, don’t expect Bronny to be referring to LeBron as “dad” on the court.

In the latest episode of The Shop, LeBron discussed why he doesn’t want Bronny calling him that when they’re at work and gave some other suggestions of what he can call him:

Is @KingJames cool with Bronny calling him “Dad” on the court? 👀🏀#TheShop Live From Paris premieres this Thursday, 8/29 on our YouTube channel! Presented by @Nike. pic.twitter.com/96Yh3TRYmn — The Shop (@TheShopUN) August 27, 2024

In true LeBron fashion, he gave Bronny some hilarious suggestions so it will be interesting to see what he does end up calling him during games. As LeBron said, he is already used to calling Bronny by his name so there shouldn’t be any problems there.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss appreciates Bronny James’ work ethic

The truth of the matter though is that if Bronny James is going to become an NBA player then he will need to work extremely hard to improve his game. That work ethic was instilled in him at a very young age though, which Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said she appreciated when talking about the newest member of her team.

Jeanie Buss believes LeBron James is a bargain for Lakers

When speaking about LeBron James’ new contract, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss explained why she views it as a bargain for the organization and didn’t have a problem with him representing his country at the Olympics.

“I think, he’s so competitive, it’s really gotta be something that he wants to do. We always support our players in the decisions that they make in regards to playing for their national team or not. It was something that was important to LeBron and yes, he is our highest-paid player, but he’s still a bargain to me. He’s absolutely amazing. Because we’re a salary cap league, there’s only so much that we can pay him. He brings us the notoriety in the league but also internationally. He’s a huge star and he’s a great leader for this team. What he does for our young players, what he does for the community. We’re proud to be partners with him. It’s the same as Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, because we’re in a capped league, they probably should have been paid twice what they get. But we can only pay him the maximum.”

