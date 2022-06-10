Lakers News: LeBron James Would Want to Team Up With Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant Or Kyrie Irving Against Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t qualify for the 2022 NBA Playoffs, leaving LeBron James with an amount of free time he has rarely enjoyed over past summers.

James has missed out on postseason basketball for only the fourth time in his career, doing so twice since arriving in L.A. But he didn’t take a break from basketball after the end of the regular season, as he’s been avidly commenting on this year’s playoffs on social media.

And when there were no games to watch on May 16, the day before the start of the Conference Finals, the 37-year-old decided to do a Q&A with fans on Twitter. During the session, James wrote that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is his favorite NBA player under 25 years old.

The four-time NBA champion also shared who he would want to team up with in a two-on-two matchup against Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen:

Kobe, KD or Kyrie — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

As a pass-first player, it doesn’t come as a surprise that James would want to play with some of the best scorers this league has ever seen in Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Despite his feud with former Cleveland Cavalier teammate in Irving, James seemingly still holds the 30-year-old guard in high regard.

Recently, James agreed with NBA great Tracy McGrady that Irving and his Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant make for a more skilled pair than the duet he created with Dwyane Wade while on the Miami Heat.

James picks Anthony Davis’ game-winner against Nuggets in 2020 WCF as favorite Lakers moment

Answering another fan question, James pointed to the now-iconic play from the 2020 Western Conference Finals as his favorite moment as a Laker.

The All-Star forward picked Anthony Davis’ game-winning buzzer-beater launched from beyond the arc that gave L.A. a crucial win over the Denver Nuggets on the way to winning the title in the Orlando bubble.

Davis yelled “Kobe” when celebrating the victory with his teammates, as the Lakers wore Kobe Bryant-inspired Mamba edition jerseys that day — making the moment all the more special.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!