Lakers News: LeBron Shares Mutual Praise With Eagles Star Jalen Hurts

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the most influential people in not just the sports world, but in American culture as well. There is perhaps no one in the current generation of athletes who has made a greater impact both within their sport and on society as a whole, and it has caught the attention of some of sports’ youngest stars, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is one of the NFL’s biggest rising stars. He is in his third season as the starting quarterback of the Eagles and has already received MVP runner-up honors and has a Super Bowl start under his ledger. At 25 years old, he has earned the respect of his entire team, which includes some of the best players in the game’s history at their respective positions in center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson.

Hurts finally got the chance to meet James when he attended the Lakers’ game in Philadelphia against the 76ers and discussed what an honor it is to be in the presence of such an influential athlete, and James quickly responded to the praise.

And it’s all love and respect right back to you Young 🤴🏾!!! 🙏🏾🫡🤎 @JalenHurts https://t.co/Yz6DwHOfWD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 30, 2023

Here is what Hurts said when he was asked about James after watching him play and meeting him for the first time:

“I’ve never been able to see LeBron play, never met him. Great player. He’s so transcendent in terms of the things he’s been able to do on the court, off the court. He’s changed the game in so many different ways. Just thought it would be cool to come see him and obviously I got the opportunity to meet him. And I wanted him to shake my dad’s hand too. That’s a guy that my dad has watched, being an older guy, watched him grow into the monumental figure he is now. And he’s been doing it for 21 years, 22 years, something like that. So it’s just all love and respect for him.”

There is arguably no crossover at all between Hurts and James. The two grew up in different places playing different sports in different generations. And yet, Hurts clearly sees the impact James has had on the sports world and James can see the early impact Hurts is having.

