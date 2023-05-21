Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV & D’Angelo Russell Get Up Extra Shots After Game 3 Loss To Nuggets
Lonnie Walker IV, Lakers
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Through the first three games of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets are showing why they’re the No. 1 seed and why the Los Angeles Lakers are the No. 7 seed.

The Nuggets handed the Lakers their first home loss of the postseason on Sunday night, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, which no NBA team has ever come back from.

Shooting has been a big struggle for the Lakers this series with D’Angelo Russell, in particular, shooting just 8-for-27 from the field (29.6%) and 2-for-14 from 3-point range (14.3%).

If the Lakers are going to get back in the series then they will need to make shots, and it seems they understand they need to be better in that department. Russell and Lonnie Walker IV were both seen getting extra shots up immediately after the Game 3 loss:

Walker has shot pretty well so far in this series, making four of his 10 3-pointer attempts. He has always been an extremely hard worker though, which is why he has been able to make an impact for the Lakers this postseason after being out of the rotation completely for a couple of months.

While coming back from down 3-0 is an incredibly difficult task, it is good to see the Lakers have not lost hope and are still putting in the work to make it happen.

James still has belief and hopes teammates do too

The Lakers have been through a lot this season to get to this point, facing adversity at every step of the way.

Their leadership has allowed them to keep pushing though, and that is the same now as LeBron James expressed that he still has belief and hopes his teammates do as well.

“I mean, it should be. I hope so. I can’t speak for the guys right now because I don’t know what’s going on through all their minds right now. But I still do. So you know, it’s time to go right back home and start to refuel and start the treatment process and recovery process and get ready for Monday. My mindset is always locked in as if it’s Game 1.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Pau Gasol Tweets Updates For Western Conference Finals Game 1

With his brother involved in the Western Conference Finals, Lakers forward Pau…
Talen Horton-Tucker

Lakers News: Restricted Free Agent Talen Horton-Tucker Officially Re-Signs

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have officially re-signed restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker…
Usatsi_9112469_153179170_lowres-e1463599566283

Can Ben Simmons Force His Way to the Lakers?

Ben Simmons is missing in action. Little has been seen or heard from him since the LSU Tigers failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in March and then decided not to participate in the NIT…

Lakers News: Luke Walton Believes Lonzo Ball Is ‘Doing A Much Better Job’ Handling Pressure And Expectations Than Other Rookies

Lonzo Ball was under a microscope well prior to joining the NBA. That’s only intensified since being selected by the…