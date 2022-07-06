Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Officially Signs One-Year Contract
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have agreed to a one-year deal with Lonnie Walker IV. The deal is reported to be for the team’s entire taxpayer midlevel exception worth $6.5 million.

Walker was the 18th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs where he spent the first four years of his career. Walker has increased his scoring, rebounding and assists in each of those four seasons in San Antonio topping out with averages of 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 70 games last season.

The 23-year-old operated primarily off the bench last season, reaching double-figure points in 45 contests and 15 games of at least 20 points. Walker also had five contests with at least five assists despite not being a primary creator for his team.

Walker has been at his best when attacking the rim, using his 6’10 wingspan to finish well at the basket. He has also shown the ability to be a solid three-point shooter at times, knocking down at least 35.5% from deep in each of his first three seasons in the league, before a down year last season.

That wingspan and athleticism also gives him the raw tools to be able to excel defensively, potentially defending both backcourt spots when focused.

Walker was also a McDonald’s High School All-American in 2017 and made the All-ACC Freshman team in his lone season at the University of Miami.

Lakers already announced minimum signings

While the Lakers had to wait until the NBA’s moratorium period concluded on Wednesday to announce the signing of Walker, they were able to announce their minimum signing beforehand.

That included Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones, all of which should bring much-needed youthful energy to the Lakers.

