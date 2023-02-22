Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Says Russell Westbrook Is One Of Best Teammates He’s Had

The Russell Westbrook era with the Los Angeles Lakers finally came to an end at the trade deadline as he was shipped out in a three-team deal that left him on the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook never suited up with the Jazz, though, as he was eventually bought out, clearing the way for him to sign with the L.A. Clippers. It was an unceremonious end for the former MVP who never found his footing with the Lakers, though it wasn’t for a lack of trying on either side.

While fans grew tired of his play on the court, his teammates always stood by him no matter the situation. For example, Lonnie Walker IV recently called Westbrook one of the best teammates he’s ever had in an appearance on the “Buckets” podcast:

“He keeps things professional. I’ve never seen him look deterred or upset. And especially for me being with San Antonio and being from the outside in and being like, ‘Yeah, like Russ what’s going on?’ He trippin’, he doing this, he doing that. But to be with him…man, he’s one of the hardest-working dudes I’ve been around. And he’s probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. That’s something that I didn’t even expect because of how much the media has influenced and kinda showed what he was. “Every single day, he’s asking how everyone is. Whether it’s after games and he sees my family and he’s talking to my family. Inviting them to get some clothes or whatnot and hang out. He’s just a great guy and the thing I learned his intensity…there’s nothing like it. He’s on it and it’s not something that he switches on and off.”

There’s no denying that off the court, Westbrook is a genuine human being who cares for his teammates and others. No matter what team he’s played for, players have lauded Westbrook’s professionalism and ability to be a good teammate despite any adverse circumstances.

Westbrook’s time with the Lakers won’t be looked back on very fondly, but at least he and the fans can move on.

Rob Pelinka believes it’s unfair to blame Russell Westbrook for Lakers’ struggles past two seasons

Westbrook became an easy scapegoat for fans any time the Lakers struggled to win games. While he certainly had his fair share of faults and poor performances, people like Rob Pelinka believe it would be a disservice to completely blame him for their lack of success the past two seasons.

