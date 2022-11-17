Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Sponsoring Thanksgiving Event In San Antonio

After a slow start to the season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV has played a key role in the recent turnaround.

Walker is averaging a career-high 16.5 points, providing a spark offensively as well as much-needed athleticism on defense.

Signed to a midlevel exception contract over the summer, Walker’s signing came under scrutiny because of his poor 3-point shooting, though it never phased him.

Walker spent four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before coming to L.A. and it seems like the city has a special place in his heart. Walker will sponsor a Thanksgiving event in San Antonio, via KENS-TV:

“We are proud to have the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation – as well as our business partner Trusted Capital Group and the Spurs join us as sponsors this year,” said Diane Bacon, Firstmark Credit Union’s Foundation and Education Relationships Manager.

For the event, the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation and Firstmark Credit Union teamed up to provide local teachers with 1,000 free turkeys and side dishes for their efforts educating the youth of the city. It is called “Turkeys for Teachers” and will return for its third consecutive year.

The Lakers will be in San Antonio the day after Thanksgiving so perhaps Walker himself will be at the event.

According to the article, Walker was heavily involved in the San Antonio community during his time there. He offered free haircuts and cleaned the city during the Black Lives Matter movement. He is also an advocate for education.

Walker seems to be an expert at dishing it out on and off the court.

Walker appreciated advice from Pau Gasol during his rookie season with the Spurs

The tail end of Lakers legend Pau Gasol’s career crossed with Walker’s in San Antonio. Gasol’s final season with the Spurs was Walkers’ first in 2018.

While he wasn’t playing many games, Gasol still had an impact on Walker in their short time together. Gasol visited the Lakers’ practice this post week and memories resurfaced for Walker, who credited the big man with helping him get through a torn meniscus injury.

“He kept my confidence up, he showed me just to be patient, be ready and take it day-to-day,” Walker said.

