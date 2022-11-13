Lakers News: Lonnie Walker VI Opens Up About Frustration Of Losing

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost again. The Purple and Gold had to go up against the division rival Sacramento Kings without LeBron James. Despite having a healthy Lonnie Walker VI and Anthony Davis, the team dropped its fifth straight game resulting in a 2-10 record on the season thus far.

As the hits keep coming for the Lakers, Walker, who scored 19 points in his return from a non-COVID illness, talks about the frustration he and the team are feeling right now.

“I mean, there’s no worse feeling than losing, especially when you put all the time and effort into the game,” Walker said after Friday’s loss. “And when you really love it. It’s a long season; gotta stay optimistic we can’t hang our heads down. Every single day, we got to look to get better. Watch film, hold accountability, hold each other accountable for what we do, and grow. There’s not much more to do. We just got to continue to stay on the right course, understand that this is a long season, and just keep fighting. Keep going. We lost, but it was a close one. We have some hiccups, but we going to pick it up.”

As, without a doubt, one of the most optimistic players in the Lakers locker room, Walker is keeping his head up high as the team continues to struggle in what is turning out to be a nightmare season in Los Angeles.

Walker also talked about the team losing a sizable lead heading into halftime, going from up 13 to up four in what seemed like an instant. The Lakers newcomer believes it reflects the way the season has gone up to this point.

“I kind of tells the story of just how the season has been,” Walker said. “We can make these leads, or will be up by six. Couple minutes, down by eight or whatever. We have the tendency, along with myself, when I take bad shots or just self-sabotage. Where we could play smart overall so that just goes with film and growth. But we weren’t gonna figure it out.”

Unfortunately for Walker and company, the team won’t have much time to lick their wounds, as they’ll face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Nets have started to put things together as of late, following the suspension of Kyrie Irving and the dismal of head coach Steve Nash.

Brooklyn has won four of their last six games and will be looking to take advantage of a LeBron-less Lakers team on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

