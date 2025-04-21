Lakers News: Luka Doncic Believes Return Game Against Mavericks Was Top Performance Of Career

When the Los Angeles Lakers shockingly traded for Luka Doncic, all focus shifted to the April 9 game when he would return to take on the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center for the first time.

Mavericks fans made their opinions known about this deal and clearly viewed Doncic as a Dallas lifer. Following in the footsteps of legend Dirk Nowitzki, it made all the sense in the world for Doncic to stay with the Mavericks, especially coming off an NBA Finals appearance last season. Nico Harrison and the organization obviously had other plans, however.

That set up an emotional return home for Doncic with fans showering him with love and a the organization playing touching tribute video. But, the cherry on top was Doncic putting up 45 points against his former team in a Lakers win. When reflecting on that night, Doncic called it the top moment in his career thus far, via NBA on ESPN:

“I gotta say it’s the top one just because it was so special with the fans, with teammates. Just being there, it was something I had never seen in my life and it’s just special, the love between me and the fans.”

This is quite a surprising statement, seeing how Doncic put up 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks in 2024. Obviously, all the circumstances and emotions leading up to that game were vastly different from any other regular season game.

To go from shedding tears watching the tribute video to dropping 45 points is a testament to the kind of player Doncic is. Most of his damage came in the first half when he dropped 31, scoring with ease against his former teammates.

Although this was his first time entering the American Airlines Center as an opponent, each return to Texas will have added juice for Doncic. Mavericks fans are never going to forget this blockbuster trade and their feelings will never go unheard, especially as Luka and the Lakers continue to have success.

Luka Doncic wants Mavericks’ Nico Harrison to move on

Now over two months since this trade, tensions remain high for all parties involved in Dallas. No valid explanation for the trade has been provided, but Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has tried to share his point of view and has continuously taken shots at Luka Doncic.

Recently, Harrison held a small, closed-door meeting with Dallas media members to answer questions these select reporters had. A frequent saying was “defense wins championships,” which seemed like another jab at the generational offensive talent in Doncic.

When asked about his thoughts on those comments, the newest Lakers star stated he simply wishes Harrison would move on as he focuses on his time in L.A. now.

