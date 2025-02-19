Lakers News: Luka Doncic’s Family Already Taking Notice Of LeBron James’ Work Ethic

In the aftermath of the shocking Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, it would come out that the Dallas Mavericks were not fans of the superstar guard’s overall fitness and work ethic. If that really is the case, then Doncic getting to witness the work ethic of LeBron James is the best thing the Lakers could’ve asked for.

There are very few players in the history of the NBA who work as hard to stay in the best possible shape than James, and one of those is another Lakers legend in Kobe Bryant. And apparently it didn’t take long for that to stand out, not just to Doncic, but his family as well.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Doncic’s family, particularly his father Sasa, witnessed LeBron’s pregame routine prior to the Lakers facing the Golden State Warriors and came away extremely impressed and respectful of all that he does:

On the first night that Dončić was an official member of the storied franchise, the incumbent superstar, James, followed his regular pregame routine and took the floor at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time for a game against Golden State that was still four hours away. This isn’t the norm in the NBA, where most players — Dončić among them — typically don’t hit the hardwood until about two hours before tipoff. But James, as we’ve come to learn in these past 22 seasons, is anything but normal. According to people who saw the scene unfold on Thursday night, Dončić’s attending family, including his father, Sasa, took notice of the dedication on display as they sat near the court. There was a sense of respect and amazement, the people said, with Sasa repeatedly turning around to watch James’ remarkable regimen. James didn’t stop there, though. At the ripe old age of 40, he went on to turn in a 42-point, 17-rebound, eight-assist outing that left the Warriors in his wake and put him in the history books (again) alongside Michael Jordan. James, who has been setting the league-wide standard in the work ethic department for so long now, wasted no time in showing Dončić what it will take to quiet all the noise that surrounds him.

What makes James so special amongst the rest of the all-time NBA greats is not just his longevity, but also the fact that he has suffered basically no significant injuries in his career. LeBron has done everything in his power to keep his body in peak condition and Doncic’s family has already witnessed that up close.

Now that the two are teammates on the Lakers, Doncic has the opportunity to pick up a number of tips and tricks to keep himself in shape and healthy. If he learns nothing else from LeBron, that alone will significantly enhance his career that is already on a Hall of Fame path.

LeBron James: Lakers’ Luka Doncic trade has given me ‘energy’

While a lot of the focus has been on the work ethic of Luka Doncic and how LeBron James can help that, what the former’s arrival means for the latter hasn’t gotten quite as much attention. At the least, it has reinvigorated LeBron and given him a lot more energy as he recently revealed.

“No, I have not given it that type of thought. Just the excitement of being able to add a caliber player like that, a generational talent like that to our franchise, it’s something that’s given me energy,” James said during All-Star Weekend.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do. We only had two games so far, and I believe he’s been on a minutes restriction since he came back from the calf. He hasn’t played since Christmas, I believe. As he continues to get in form, I think we could be really good going down the stretch. But we’ll see what happens.”

