Lakers News: Magic Johnson Calls Jeanie Buss ‘One Of Best Owners’ In Sports

Magic Johnson has been involved in his fair share of drama when it comes to his relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After abruptly resigning from his role as president of basketball operations without informing owner Jeanie Buss beforehand, many questioned if the two had a falling out that led to that decision.

However, Johnson has long referred to Buss as his “sister,” saying that he only avoided telling her first because he would’ve been too emotional if he chose that route. He has also spent the last two years backtracking his comments about vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, giving Buss and the entire Lakers front office the credit for their 2020 NBA championship.

Recently, Johnson continued his high praise of Buss specifically, calling her one of the best owners in all of sports, not just the NBA, according to Katherine Rosman of The New York Times:

“Jeanie is not just one of the best owners in the N.B.A.,” said the former Lakers player, coach and investor Magic Johnson. “She is one of the best owners in all of sports.”

These comments from Johnson show just how highly he views Buss, and how much he respects her as a decision-maker for one of the United States’ premier sports franchises. Buss became the first female owner to win a championship, cementing her status as one of the best in the business.

While Buss and Johnson have an excellent personal relationship, it’s clear her working partnership with Pelinka was and is more conducive to the Lakers’ success. Johnson still remains one of the most respected figures in Lakers history, but he knows just how important Buss is to L.A.

Johnson receives championship ring from Lakers

While Buss and Pelinka were certainly a huge reason why the Lakers were able to take home their 17th championship, Johnson deserves some credit for the acquisition of LeBron James. He was instrumental in James’ recruitment, and that’s what led to every success that followed.

Because of this, Johnson was awarded a championship ring due to his contributions towards the title efforts.

