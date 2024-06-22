Lakers News: Magic Johnson ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Aboutt JJ Redick Hiring

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their guy, hiring JJ Redick to be the team’s new head coach. Coming off hiring a first-time head coach that didn’t work out, bringing in Redick, who has no coaching experience at any major level, is a bit of a risk to say the least.

All those who know Redick have glowing reviews, particularly about his work ethic and basketball IQ. He has a great desire to be a head coach, and as such, the potential for greatness is there, and Lakers legend Magic Johnson sees it as well.

Magic took to social media to give his thoughts on the hiring, being cautiously optimistic about the job Redick can do as the Lakers’ new head coach:

I’m cautiously optimistic that this new hire is a success for both the Lakers and JJ Reddick. I enjoyed watching him as a player – great 3-point shooting, high basketball IQ, passion for the game, and mental and physical toughness. If he can bring how he played professionally to… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 20, 2024

But just as, if not more important than Redick’s hiring is the roster the Lakers put together this offseason and Magic believes Rob Pelinka has to get the job done this offseason:

Naming a head coach was just the first step. Even bigger than naming JJ Reddick as the Head Coach, Rob Pelinka’s next step must be to improve the roster if we are going to compete against all the powerhouse teams in the West like the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Mavericks, Suns,… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 20, 2024

Everyone within the Lakers family wants this team to succeed. While there are legitimate concerns about Redick as the new coach, there is a lot of potential as well. Magic is absolutely correct that the Lakers have to make the right roster moves this offseason to get back to championship contention.

Redick’s job will not be easy, but he is ready to put in the work and will have the backing of Magic and the entire Lakers family.

New Lakers coach JJ Redick ‘badly’ wanted to coach in the NBA

One thing in JJ Redick’s favor is that being a head coach is not something new that he just suddenly wanted to do. What he lacks in experience, Redick will make up for with his desire, determination, and work ethic.

A recent report stated that the new Lakers hire ‘badly’ wanted to coach in the NBA, believing it is a natural transition to the next stage of his basketball life. The report also noted that he is ready to embrace all of the day-to-day challenges that come with the job and that his work ethic will serve him well in that regard.