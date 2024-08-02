Lakers News: Magic Johnson Congratulates Simone Biles For Winning Gold At 2024 Olympics
Simone Biles, 2024 Olympics, Team USA
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning gold in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Olympics in Paris are in full swing as the world has been treated to some amazing performances from the best athletes in the world. For the NBA, the league is watching the Olympics intently as there are numerous players representing their national teams. Team USA has gotten off to a strong start as they swept their five-game exhibition slate and are currently 2-0 in pool play behind stellar play from Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Team USA has already qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament, though there is still work to be done as they have tougher challenges awaiting them. In the meantime, the women’s gymnastics team has been putting on a show the past few days and earning podium appearances.

Simone Biles established herself as arguably the greatest gymnast of all time after another dazzling routine that earned her a gold medal in the women’s all-around. Magic Johnson revealed that he was enjoying Biles’ performance like the rest of the world and congratulated her on her achievement, via his personal X account:

In the wake of Biles’ medal-winning routine, Johnson recounted when he got a chance to sit with her and her parents back in 2017:

Biles captured two gold medals this Olympics, winning in both the team and all-around events for gymnastics. With nine Olympic medals and 30 World Championships, she is the most decorated gymnast in history and has won the most Olympics medals by a United States gymnast.

Like Biles, James is hoping to earn another medal to his collection. While he has set several milestones throughout his career, he is solely focused on winning more gold with Team USA this summer.

Snoop Dogg traveling with Lakers’ LeBron James & Team USA

Snoop Dogg has taken the Paris Olympics by storm as he’s been seen at several events the past week. Recently, he was seen in a video traveling with James and the rest of Team USA.

