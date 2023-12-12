Lakers News: Magic Johnson Credits Darvin Ham For Coaching Job During In-Season Tournament

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has sometimes been the target of criticism throughout his time in charge of the team. While a great motivator, and undoubtedly beloved by his team, some have questioned his rotations as well as some in-game strategies.

But throughout the team’s run to the inaugural NBA In-Season Championship, none of that was on display as the Lakers’ game plan allowed them to run through the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas. And this point was not lost on Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The legendary point guard took to social media to praise Ham for the coach’s strategies in the last two rounds, calling him a big reason why the Lakers hoisted the NBA Cup:

I want to send a big shoutout to Lakers Coach Darvin Ham, he’s a big reason why the Lakers beat the Pelicans Thursday night. Playing zone, cutting out the driving lane, and making the Pelicans shoot from the outside was the perfect strategy. Last night was another example of… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 10, 2023

The Lakers players often speak about not paying attention to the outside noise and knowing who they are and that same mindset surely applies to Ham as well. The Lakers coach is regularly criticized by fans, but he never pays it any mind. But getting praise from someone like Magic Johnson will always mean a lot.

As Magic said, the Lakers strategy in containing Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was spot on. By blitzing him throughout the game, it forced the other players into positions they aren’t used to. The Lakers also forced three Haliburton turnovers after he didn’t give the ball up once in the quarterfinals or semifinals.

Ham is not a perfect coach and has his faults like any coach in the league does. But he deserves his credit when he handles his business and what he did in the In-Season Tournament, putting the Lakers in the best position to win, made a huge difference and Magic wanted to make sure that was recognized.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham believes LeBron James should be in MVP conversation

What LeBron James has done this season in his 21st year in the NBA is nothing short of phenomenal. The Lakers superstar continues to be one of the NBA’s best players and Ham believes there is no question LeBron should be in the MVP conversation.

“Without question,” Ham said. “Without question. The way he impacts winning, what he’s doing at this stage of his career, without question. That’s a no-brainer.”

