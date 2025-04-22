Lakers News: Magic Johnson Critical Of JJ Redick After Game 1 Loss To Timberwolves

After a good first quarte,r the Los Angeles Lakers were completely dominated in Game 1 of their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. JJ Redick’s team was outhustled and outplayed as they fell by 22 points on their own home court.

There were a number of reasons why the Lakers came up short and franchise legend Magic Johnson took to social media to give his thoughts on the contest. Johnson noted that the Timberwolves were the more physical team while also stating that Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels’ performance was the difference:

The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Lakers in every category winning 117-95 tonight. They were more physical, more athletic, faster, and came up with every loose ball. Edwards was good scoring 22 points, but it was Jaden McDaniels’s offense and defense that made the… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2025

The effort of the Lakers players was certainly unacceptable for the playoffs, but Johnson also pointed the blame at Redick as well. In particular, Magic felt the Lakers coach didn’t make needed adjustments to the Lakers offense:

Coach JJ Redick did a great job all season but he didn’t do a good job for Game 1. The Lakers stood around on offense, played too much one-on-one basketball, and he didn’t make any necessary adjustments. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2025

Johnson also discussed the Lakers’ struggles on defense while again lamenting the team’s standing around on offense:

The Lakers failed in two big categories in their loss against the Timberwolves. On the defensive end – they allowed the Timberwolves to shoot over 51% from the field and they didn’t respond to the physical play of the Timberwolves. Last but not least, it was too much standing… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2025

There were a number of issues for the Lakers against the Timberwolves and Magic laid them out pretty clearly. The Lakers simply didn’t match the energy and physicality of the Timberwolves and that cost them Game 1. This Redick’s postseason coaching debut and there are things he needs to improve as well and there is no doubt he and the Lakers will check out the film and come out much improved for Game 2.

JJ Redick believes Lakers didn’t respond to Timberwolves physicality

Even before getting back and checking the film, JJ Redick agreed with one big point that Magic Johnson made. The Lakers coach spoke after the Game 1 loss, feeling that while they were ready for playoff basketball mentally, they did not respond to the physicality of the Timberwolves.

“I’m not sure physically we were ready, if that makes sense. Really, when they started playing with a lot of thrust and physicality, we just didn’t respond immediately to that. Then that stretch from the start of the second through four or five minutes to go into the third, we lost that stretch by 34. That’s a blowout.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!