Lakers News: Magic Johnson Critical Of JJ Redick After Game 1 Loss To Timberwolves

Corey Hansford
4 Min Read
JJ Redick, Lakers
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After a good first quarte,r the Los Angeles Lakers were completely dominated in Game 1 of their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. JJ Redick’s team was outhustled and outplayed as they fell by 22 points on their own home court.

There were a number of reasons why the Lakers came up short and franchise legend Magic Johnson took to social media to give his thoughts on the contest. Johnson noted that the Timberwolves were the more physical team while also stating that Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels’ performance was the difference:

The effort of the Lakers players was certainly unacceptable for the playoffs, but Johnson also pointed the blame at Redick as well. In particular, Magic felt the Lakers coach didn’t make needed adjustments to the Lakers offense:

Johnson also discussed the Lakers’ struggles on defense while again lamenting the team’s standing around on offense:

There were a number of issues for the Lakers against the Timberwolves and Magic laid them out pretty clearly. The Lakers simply didn’t match the energy and physicality of the Timberwolves and that cost them Game 1. This Redick’s postseason coaching debut and there are things he needs to improve as well and there is no doubt he and the Lakers will check out the film and come out much improved for Game 2.

JJ Redick believes Lakers didn’t respond to Timberwolves physicality

Even before getting back and checking the film, JJ Redick agreed with one big point that Magic Johnson made. The Lakers coach spoke after the Game 1 loss, feeling that while they were ready for playoff basketball mentally, they did not respond to the physicality of the Timberwolves.

“I’m not sure physically we were ready, if that makes sense. Really, when they started playing with a lot of thrust and physicality, we just didn’t respond immediately to that. Then that stretch from the start of the second through four or five minutes to go into the third, we lost that stretch by 34. That’s a blowout.”

Corey Hansford is the Senior Editor for Lakers Nation, as well as a contributor for Dodger Blue, Rams News Wire, and Raiders News Wire. He is a passionate follower of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC, and the UFC. He can usually be seen arguing the merits of Kobe Bryant or cursing the decisions of Jerry Jones. He is also a former producer and associate producer for Sirius XM Sports Radio on both the Fantasy Sports Channel and College Sports Nation. Proud graduate of Long Beach Poly High School and The Real HU, Howard University, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Follow him on all social media outlets at @TheeCoreyH.