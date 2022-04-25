Lakers News: Magic Johnson Defends Jerry West Due To ‘Winning Time’ Portrayal

The Los Angeles Lakers have historically always been able to draw headlines, regardless of how well their season is going.

In this case, the organization’s legends have come up in the news recently as they have voiced their displeasure with HBO’s TV drama “Winning Time.” The show explores the Showtime era of the 1980s headlined by key figures like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Pat Riley.

While the show certainly does its part in retelling key moments in Laker history, it has also drawn criticism for how it has portrayed several members of that time.

For example, Jerry West’s character has often served as a comedic vehicle for viewers and that has upset the Logo, who recently requested an apology and retraction from HBO. Coming to his aid was Johnson, who tweeted out support for the former Lakers’ general manager via his Twitter account:

.@BillPlaschke wrote an outstanding article in the LA Times about Jerry West and his contribution to the @Lakers and Los Angeles. He means so much to the Lakers organization, with a resume that includes winning a championship as a Lakers player, leading my Showtime Lakers to 5 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 24, 2022

NBA Championships, trading for Kobe, & working with Dr. Buss to bring Shaq to LA. Jerry helped develop us on the court as basketball players & off the court as men, a reason he remains close to a lot of former Lakers today, including me. The article is a must read! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 24, 2022

On “Winning Time,” West has been shown throwing tantrums or openly abrasive with others which several people around the franchise have called out for being completely false. West’s portrayal on the show has definitely felt counter to the West that most fans are familiar with and has moved the focus away from all the accolades the Hall of Famer has accomplished during his time with the Lakers.

Johnson knows about as well as anyone what West means to the Purple and Gold and that should not get lost as “Winning Time” continues to air.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out “Winning Time” for character portrayals

Abdul-Jabbar is another focal point of the Showtime era and he has also taken exception with how “Winning Time” has told the Lakers’ story so far. Abdul-Jabbar specifically called out the show’s characterizations of Johnson, West and Jerry Buss.

