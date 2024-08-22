Lakers News: Magic Johnson Discusses Kobe Bryant’s Legacy As All-Time Great

The GOAT debate in basketball tends to revolve around two players: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson are always hovering around the conversation, with many former players favoring the late L.A. star Bryant over anyone else.

His Mamba Mentality — the killer instinct that defined his career and led to five championships and 20 seasons at the helm of the Lakers — is world famous. He has some of the game’s most memorable moments and individual performances. He is undoubtedly one of the great two-way players in NBA history. So when Bryant’s name is mentioned in a GOAT debate, it’s often for good reason.

And Johnson, another Lakers great who has openly called Bryant the best Laker in the history of the franchise, added more fuel to the fire on why Kobe should be in that conversation. He began the argument with some of the broader skillsets that made the Lakers legend so feared in an interview with Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media:

“Offensively, Kobe stands out as one of the greatest. At the shooting guard position, or even as a small forward, he ranks just behind Michael Jordan,” Johnson said. “Regarding scoring, Kobe was virtually unstoppable, much like [Michael] Jordan. His skill set, determination, and ability to perform under pressure made him one of the most clutch players in NBA history. Kobe would be a top choice alongside Jordan if you needed one player to take the final shot with the game on the line. Both had the uncanny ability to either sink the shot, draw the foul, and calmly knock down the free throws to seal the victory. We witnessed Kobe do this countless times.”

From there, Johnson broke down some all-time great moments from Bryant and how his personality shifted to become one of the league’s most important off-court figures as well:

“Who scores 60 points in their last outing? Kobe did. It was a mic-drop moment, a performance that left everyone in awe, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest ever to play the game. The entire arena was electrified as he delivered one more masterpiece, reminding everyone why he was so special. Kobe’s work ethic was legendary, and his dedication was unmatched. He would fly back from court appearances in Denver, land at LAX, and drop 45 or 50 points like it was nothing. “There will never be another Kobe Bryant, and his contributions to the Lakers, the city of Los Angeles, and the game of basketball are immeasurable. Kobe’s influence extended beyond the NBA. He was a tremendous ambassador for women’s basketball and helped mentor the next generation of players, including stars like [Boston Celtics champion] Jayson Tatum.“

Bryant is without a doubt one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There’s a reason he has garnered so much respect from other players and why fans have gravitated towards him. And while he may not have the statistical dominance or some of the individual accolades of a Jordan or a James, he is still firmly in that conversation.

A’Ja Wilson inspired by Kobe Bryant

The impact that Kobe Bryant had on USA Basketball is well-documented, and that expands to the women’s side as well. Kobe was always a huge advocate for women’s basketball and the WNBA, often taking his daughter Gianna to games as she had aspirations of playing in the league.

The Bryant family built an especially strong relationship with New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who embraced Kobe’s daughters after bring home gold for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

This gold medal run was not an easy one for the USA Basketball Women’s National Team as they were pushed to the brink by France in the final game before ultimately winning by one point.

When facing a second-half deficit to the host country, reigning WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson said she channeled some advice from Bryant in order to finish the job.

