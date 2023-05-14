Lakers News: Magic Johnson Excited To Be Part Of Commanders Ownership Group

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson continues to expand his business and ownership portfolio. The greatest point guard in NBA history is already a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, LAFC and the Los Angeles Sparks, and now he can officially add the NFL’s Washington Commanders to that list as well.

Around a month ago it was reported that Johnson was a part of a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris that had agreed in principle to a deal to purchase the NFL franchise. Now that deal has been made official as the group has purchased the Commanders for a record $6.05 billion.

The deal is still subject to NFL approval as well as some other customary actions that needs to take place, but that didn’t stop Magic himself from taking to social media to express his excitement about being part of the new ownership group and the impact he hopes to make in community there:

I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 12, 2023

The Harris group had been trying to get into NFL ownership, previously attempting to purchase the Denver Broncos, but were unsuccessful in doing so. But now they have their franchise and one that is close to home for Harris who grew up in Maryland. In addition to Harris and Magic Johnson, Danaher Corporation co-founder Mitchell Rales as well as David Blitzer, who owns part of English Premier League team Crystal Palace FC with Harris, are also part of the group.

There had been mounting pressure on previous owner Dan Snyder to sell the Commanders due to accusations and investigations on financial misconduct as well as a hostile work environment.

In addition to providing capital, Magic is also expected to be providing his expertise to the group.

Lakers dominate Warriors to advance to Western Conference Finals

On the same day that Magic Johnson became a part-owner of an NFL franchise, his beloved Lakers took another step closer to hanging their 18th NBA Championship banner. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to a dominant victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Standing in the Lakers’ way is a familiar foe in the Denver Nuggets led by two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets were the top-seed in the West this season, but the last team these two teams faced in the playoffs, it was the Lakers ousting the Nuggets in five games in the bubble on their way to the 2020 NBA Championship.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!