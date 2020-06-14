Lakers News: Magic Johnson To Be Subject Of Feature Documentary With ‘Unprecedented Access’

With the massive success of the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance” on ESPN, many have wondered what could be the next big project to cover an NBA legend. There have been rumors that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s last season was followed by a camera crew for a future project, and now comes news about another purple and gold legend in Magic Johnson.

Johnson wasn’t the first Lakers superstar, but he might have been the biggest. His stardom helped the NBA go from tape delay games to live on network television. And of course Johnson helped bring the Lakers five championships while eventually going down as one of the greatest players in the history of basketball.

There is plenty to cover with someone such as Johnson, and that looks to be in the works now as according to Brent Lang of The Variety, the Lakers legend will be the subject of a new feature film documentary:

Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be the subject of a new feature film documentary from XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films. The filmmakers say they have been granted “unprecedented access” to the Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, whose dominance on the court helped drive the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships. The film will also rely on archival footage of Johnson, as well as interviews with the superstar, his family, fellow NBA players and business leaders.

There are very few players who have had enough going on in their career and life to have a true feature film documentary made, but Johnson is certainly one who qualifies. His career accomplishments are outstanding and have him in everyone’s top-10 NBA players list, while his off-court life has enough twist and turns on its own to make for excellent viewing.

When you then add in what he’s done since his retirement with his business acumen and community work, it’s hard to find anyone better suited to have such a feature documentary on him. Even his recent run as Lakers president of basketball operations could be a chapter of its own.

Magic is arguably the greatest Lakers player of all-time and one of the biggest superstars the NBA has ever known. If there is anyone whose life and career could produce a documentary that would potentially rival that of “The Last Dance,” Johnson could be that person.