Lakers News: Magic Johnson Funded $325 Million In PPP Loans

If the past week in the NBA has provided any sort of lesson, it’s that action with regard to social justice is infinitely more meaningful than words. No one shows this more than Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who beyond being the face of so many important causes, has not hesitated to enact real change.

During the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a huge number of small businesses are struggling to stay afloat, as social distancing and occupancy limits have forced people to make unprecedented changes. These changes have only helped large corporations expand their share of the market.

To combat this — and as a social justice cause — Johnson’s company Equitrust helped to fund $100 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans for women and minority-owned business. Johnson’s efforts have since been expanded to provide an additional $225 million:

I’m excited to announce my company Equitrust, along with our partners MBE Capital Partners and Carver Federal Savings Bank, funded $325 million in PPP loans for women and minority-owned businesses! We began with a $100 million commitment, but received over 21,000 applications. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 27, 2020

It was important for us to provide the additional $225 million to support the many businesses essential to our communities. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 27, 2020

The contributions are a significant amount of money that will go a long way in ensuring that women and minority-owned businesses can better survive the ongoing pandemic. With so many difficult challenges happening currently, Johnson has decided to use his wealth and his platform to create positive change for the community.

With the NBA now doubling down on their commitment to social justice following player boycotts, it seems that the focus is finally where it need to be.

Although sports themselves do provide a distraction for people, that distraction will now be coupled with change for the better in the United States. Johnson seems to be leading the way in this.

NBA, Players Association agree to three commitments prior to resuming play

Johnson’s added $225 million charitable investment in the community comes at the same time as the NBA and Players Association agreeing to resume play with three commitments.

Voting accessibility, donations, and reform-based advertisements are just some of the things that league officials and team Governors agreed to in the wake of unrest in the U.S.

