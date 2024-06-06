Lakers News: Magic Johnson Gives Thoughts On NBA Finals
Earvin “Magic” Johnson takes questions from journalists outside the Historic Capitol after a roundtable discussion about student athletes’ mental health Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has continued his interest in the team since hanging it up, going as far as taking on some front office and ownership duties. While he has been decades removed from his playing days, Johnson is still invested in L.A., as well as the NBA as a whole and its continued growth.

Despite the Lakers getting eliminated in the first round, Johnson has remained active throughout this postseason, sharing his thoughts on social media. Unfortunately, the Boston Celtics have made it to the NBA Finals with a chance to secure their 18th championship before L.A.

With Game 1 on Thursday, there is an obvious clamoring Johnson and the rest over the Lakers organization to have the Dallas Mavericks prevent Boston from capturing a league-best 18th title. The five-time champion tweeted his in-depth thoughts and opinions on how this Finals will play out:

It is admirable that Johnson stayed subjective and provided positives and negatives on both sides. Boston has shown that they can win a title this season given their starting five. But Dallas has Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, making for an interesting battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Magic Johnson was too ‘devastated’ to tweet following Lakers’ Game 2 loss against Nuggets

The Lakers got a rematch with the Denver Nuggets and while they were not favored, had plenty of opportunities to pick up wins. However, Game 2 stung with L.A. blowing a 20-point lead and losing on a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater, leaving Magic Johnson too ‘devastated’ to tweet following that game.

