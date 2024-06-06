Lakers News: Magic Johnson Gives Thoughts On NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has continued his interest in the team since hanging it up, going as far as taking on some front office and ownership duties. While he has been decades removed from his playing days, Johnson is still invested in L.A., as well as the NBA as a whole and its continued growth.

Despite the Lakers getting eliminated in the first round, Johnson has remained active throughout this postseason, sharing his thoughts on social media. Unfortunately, the Boston Celtics have made it to the NBA Finals with a chance to secure their 18th championship before L.A.

With Game 1 on Thursday, there is an obvious clamoring Johnson and the rest over the Lakers organization to have the Dallas Mavericks prevent Boston from capturing a league-best 18th title. The five-time champion tweeted his in-depth thoughts and opinions on how this Finals will play out:

It’s almost time for the NBA Finals, and I believe this will be one of the most exciting and high-scoring Finals we’ve seen in a long time because both the Celtics and the Mavs are high-powered offenses who love the run and gun style of play! 🍿 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 3, 2024

Both teams have two superstars – Luka and Kyrie for the Mavs and Jayson and Jaylen for the Celtics. But overall, when you think about the edge in talent, it goes to the Celtics. They have the two next best players in the series in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White – and if Kristaps… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 3, 2024

Celtics’ Coach Mazzulla has an important decision to make – Will he put his best on-ball defender Jrue Holiday on Kyrie or Luka? 👀 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 3, 2024

The Celtics are supposed to win the Series, but I’ve seen the team with the most talent lose before. Remember the 2004 Finals between the Lakers and Pistons? Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton and Ben Wallace upset my Lakers with 4 Hall of Fame players: Kobe Bryant, Shaq, Gary… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 3, 2024

The team that has the most points in the paint, the rebounding edge, and the lower turnover ratio will win this Series! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 3, 2024

The 3 reasons the Mavs are in the NBA Finals – 1.Luka and Kyrie have formed one of the best backcourt scoring duos and really learned how to coexist and feed off of each other.

2.Jason Kidd got the entire team to buy in on defense this year, from the start of training camp to… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 3, 2024

It is admirable that Johnson stayed subjective and provided positives and negatives on both sides. Boston has shown that they can win a title this season given their starting five. But Dallas has Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, making for an interesting battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Magic Johnson was too ‘devastated’ to tweet following Lakers’ Game 2 loss against Nuggets

The Lakers got a rematch with the Denver Nuggets and while they were not favored, had plenty of opportunities to pick up wins. However, Game 2 stung with L.A. blowing a 20-point lead and losing on a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater, leaving Magic Johnson too ‘devastated’ to tweet following that game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!