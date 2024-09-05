Lakers News: Magic Johnson Joins Ownership Group Of Washington Spirit

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but perhaps his greatest accomplishments have come off the court.

Johnson has been involved in numerous business ventures since his Lakers tenure ended, recently becoming a billionaire which is a tremendous accomplishment for the Michigan native whose playing career was tragically cut short.

Johnson remains heavily involved in the sports world as he was already a part-owner of the L.A. Dodgers, L.A. Sparks, LAFC and Washington Commanders. And now he has joined the ownership group of the women’s soccer team Washington Spirit.

“I’m excited to join the Washington Spirit’s investor group at such a pivotal time in the club’s history,” Johnson said in a statement. “Partnering with a visionary like Michele Kang and her team to advance the growth of the Washington Spirit and the NWSL is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to join the team and play my part to help elevate this organization.”

The NWSL is a growing league as it began with eight teams in 2013 and is set to name its 16th team later this year.

The Washington Spirit won the 2021 NWSL championship and since owner Michele Kang took over the team in 2022, they have grown from a club that averaged just over 4,000 fans in 2021 to nearly 14,000 fans per game this year.

“It is a great honor to welcome Earvin to the Washington Spirit today. From the basketball court to the boardroom, Earvin knows how to win, and we are delighted to count on his expertise as part of our fantastic investor group,” Kang said in a statement.

“His commitment not only reflects the strength of our club, players, fans and brand, but also sends a powerful message about the growth and impact of women’s sports globally. Together, we look forward to taking the Washington Spirit to new heights and inspiring the next generation of young women and girls worldwide.”

Magic Johnson credits Dr. Jerry Buss for getting him into sports ownership

Being a part-owner of sports teams isn’t something Magic Johnson always envisioned for himself. In fact, he recently credited the late, great former Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss for getting him into it.

“Basically, you owe a lot of that to Dr. Buss. It was his mentorship. He guided me and he was that father figure that made sure I had all the tools necessary to be successful. When you think about days like this, you wish him and my father were still alive to see what I’ve accomplished.”

