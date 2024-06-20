Lakers News: Magic Johnson & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Pay Tribute To MLB Legend Willie Mays

Even though rivalries are a part of all sports across the world, there are some athletes who transcend those rivalries and are respected and beloved by everyone. This was surely the case with Willie Mays, one of, if not the greatest, baseball player ever who starred for the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants are to the Los Angeles Dodgers what the Boston Celtics are to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Mays is beyond all of that and the entire baseball world is mourning as he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93 years old.

Many have expressed their pain and sorrow at his passing and that includes Lakers legend and Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson. Magic took to social media to give his condolences on the passing of Mays, whom he says is the reason he fell in love with baseball:

I'm devastated to hear about the passing of the legendary Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the main reasons I fell in love with baseball. Cookie and I are praying for his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 19, 2024

Another Lakers legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also released a statement on Mays’ death:

I had a lot to say about the death of my friend, and one of my favorite baseball players of all time – Mr. Willie Mays. @MLB @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/0Q6eN8G8KE — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) June 19, 2024

Mays is truly a legend among legends and many feel he is the greatest baseball player to ever step foot on the diamond. Even though he retired more than 50 years ago, Mays still ranks in the top-10 all-time in many categories including home runs and runs scored. He transcended the game of baseball which is why many athletes from other sports, such as Johnson, are so affected by his passing.

That Mays was able to live a long and fulfilling life is a wonderful thing and he was loved and greatly appreciated by all those who were able to witness him play and those in later generations who learned of his greatness. Mays was a pioneer, one of the first African-Americans to join Major League Baseball, and he left a legacy that no one will ever match.

Magic Johnson releases lengthy statement following passing of Lakers legend Jerry West

Unfortunately for Magic Johnson and the rest of the sports world, another legend was recently lost as Jerry West passed away. Magic was very close with West, who played a role in drafting him to the Lakers and was one of the first people he met when he came to Los Angeles.

Following the news of his passing, Magic went to social media with a lengthy post, outlining the relationship the two shared over so many years and calling West a ‘great friend and confidante.’

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!