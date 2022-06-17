Lakers News: Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Shaquille O’Neal Congratulate Warriors On Winning 2022 NBA Championship

The NBA season is officially over as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to take home their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons. Led by Stephen Curry, who was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career, the Warriors truly cemented themselves as the latest dynasty in NBA history.

And most importantly for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Celtics did not pull back ahead by winning their 18th NBA Championship.

The Warriors have a ton of respect from NBA legends everywhere for their success and how they have changed the game. Winning one championship is tough, but four is something that very few can lay claim to. Many took to social media to heap praise on the Warriors and Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate the Warriors and Curry for their accomplishments:

Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors led by Steph, Draymond, and Klay, Coach Steve Kerr, and the entire Golden State team for winning their 4th NBA Championship!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 17, 2022

Thank you @StephenCurry30 for entertaining us and putting on one of the best performances in NBA Finals history!! We all enjoyed watching you play my brother! Congratulations on your 4th NBA Championship and first NBA Finals MVP! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 17, 2022

Much of the talk following the series has centered on Curry and where he ranks among the all-time greats. Coincidentally with what he has done this season, the argument now will be whether Curry has surpassed Magic as the greatest point guard in NBA history.

But Magic wasn’t the only one who had praise for the Warriors as the legendary big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also took to his Twitter to congratulate Curry and the Warriors on their victory:

An NBA championship is never just won, it is earned through the pain of endless practice, inevitable losses, and unexpected injuries. Only the strongest prevail. Today a new Golden light shines over the NBA world. Congratulations, Champs. Well deserved. @warriors @StephenCurry30 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) June 17, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal also went the social media route, posting on his Instagram page to congratulate the Warriors and welcome Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to the four rings club:

The Warriors are undoubtedly one of the great dynasties the NBA has ever seen and the scary part is that they may not be done yet. It seems that as long as Curry, Thompson and Green are healthy and on the roster, the Warriors will be among the championship contenders.

James Worthy trolls Cedric Maxwell after Celtics lose 2022 NBA Finals

The rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics will never be over and Lakers legend James Worthy and Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell continue to take shots at the other any chance they get. Outside of Warriors fans, no one was happier than Lakers fans at the Celtics failing to capture the 2022 NBA Championship.

Following the series’ conclusion, Worthy even took to Twitter to troll Maxwell at his franchise’s failure to move ahead of the Lakers in the all-time championship score and the Lakers and Celtics remain deadlocked at 17 NBA Titles apiece.

