Lakers News: Magic Johnson, Kyle Kuzma Commend Jeanie Buss For Sharing Hateful Letter & Call To End Racism

Despite all that went on during the 2018-19 NBA season, former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss have maintained a familial relationship.

Johnson has outwardly supported Buss throughout the entire 2019-20 season, and has been one of the Lakers’ most vocal fans on social media. Buss made headlines when she posted a racist and sexist letter sent to her by a Lakers fan.

The letter contained several racial slurs and was extremely crude and hateful, but Buss felt a responsibility to post it to show just how prevalent these issues remain today.

After posting it, the NBA world rushed to Buss’ support, thanking her for outing such horrible actions. It was especially impactful due to it being posted publicly by Buss on Juneteenth.

Johnson took to Twitter to voice his support for Buss, thanking her and her father Jerry Buss for always standing up to hate and providing opportunities for people of color.

Dear @JeanieBuss , I want to thank you for standing up to racists and the hatred among us! You and your father have always shown respect to people of all races and given so many people of color opportunities with the Lakers. https://t.co/wY7tipHt67 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 20, 2020

I wouldn’t have become the businessman I am today without your father Dr. Jerry Buss mentoring & treating me like a son. Jeanie, you are a special woman & your voice needs to be heard. I respect you & will always love & support you and my @Lakers! #BlackLivesMatter @JeanieBuss — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 20, 2020

Kyle Kuzma also shared his appreciation for Buss’ act, and LeBron James thanked her with a post to his Instagram story.

Not many governors/owners In sports have came out and talked about this matter! @JeanieBuss commendable act!🙏🏽🐐 https://t.co/jTYTrWpdwY — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 19, 2020

Buss has shown her commitment to that this past week, as racial injustice issues have become more prevalent than ever. The Lakers hired Dr. Karida Brown as the team’s first ever Director of Racial Equity and Action to help assist the organization in matter of social justice.

The team also sent iPads to four different minority organizations in L.A. to help bridge the technological divide that currently exists in poorer communities. These two things are proof of Buss’ commitment to action instead of simply releasing a blanket statement condemning racism.

In her few years as controlling owner, Buss has proven to be a top notch executive, both in her on the court ideas and her off the court actions.

