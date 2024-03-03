Lakers News: Magic Johnson, Lamar Odom & Others Congratulate LeBron James On 40,000 Points

In the 21st season of his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to reach milestones that no one else has.

The latest was reaching 40,000 career points when James made a layup in the second quarter of Saturday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron, of course, broke the NBA scoring record last February and now with each game, he is continuing to build on his record with it potentially reaching a number so high that it will never be broken.

As he reached another ridiculous accomplishment, the basketball world took to social media to congratulate James with Magic Johnson, Lamar Odom, Metta World Peace, Kendrick Perkins, Isaiah Thomas and Gilbert Arenas among those to send out posts:

Congratulations to LeBron James for being the first and only player in NBA history to score 40,000 points! I’m so glad I was here to witness such an incredible feat! @KingJames pic.twitter.com/IdfjsrSLKJ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 3, 2024

Congrats @KingJames

Top of the top https://t.co/366ieBA5Ij — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) March 3, 2024

Congratulations to my brother and the 🐐 for the ONLY player ever to reach 40K!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/BLPFyLyulZ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 3, 2024

40k!!!! Man he’s something else 🙌🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 3, 2024

I did my part helping LeBron get to 40,000 points 😂 pic.twitter.com/GRt9die24R — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) March 3, 2024

Despite being 39 years of age, James has shown that he is not slowing down and still has multiple great years left in his if he chooses.

All of these other former NBA stars know how hard it is to maintain this level of play late into James’ career, which is why the respect for the Lakers star is so high.

LeBron James calls reaching 40,000 points ‘bittersweet’

Even though reaching 40,000 points is an incredible accomplishment for LeBron James, the night was again hampered by the Lakers losing to the defending champion Nuggets.

Because of that, James admitted that it was a bittersweet night for him and the Lakers.

“Obviously, I’m never thinking about a milestone when I’m out there battling. But when it happens, obviously we acknowledge it,” James said. “Obviously, much respect and much loyalty to the Laker fan base for showing me that love during the timeout. Being the first player to do something, it’s pretty cool in this league, cause you just know the history, you know the greats that’s come through the league. And then you see some of the greats that was on the floor tonight. It was just great to compete vs. that.

“But for me, the main thing is always the main thing, and that’s to win. I just hate that it had to happen in a defeat, especially vs. a team that plays extremely well. And we played some good basketball tonight but wasn’t able to close it out. So, bittersweet. But I enjoyed every moment tonight though out on the floor.”

