Lakers News: Magic Johnson & LeBron James Offers Prayers Amid California Wildfires

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered arguably their most disappointing loss of the season to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, although the focus for many people in the Southern California area is understandably elsewhere right now.

There currently are multiple wildfires going on right now, most notably in the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena as high winds continue to not allow first responders to get them contained.

Thousands of people have had to evacuate their homes with tons of structures being burned to the ground. The first responders are doing everything they can, and Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to social media to express his appreciation for them and also offer prayers to everyone that has been affected:

My heart goes out to everyone in Los Angeles affected by the wildfires. I’m thinking of those who have lost homes and more during this difficult time and I’m especially grateful for the first responders who are working diligently to protect others. Cookie and I are praying for… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 8, 2025

Current Lakers star LeBron James also took to social media to offer his prayers:

Praying for everyone in Southern California!! ! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 8, 2025

The Lakers are set to return to the court on Thursday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Hopefully a majority of the fires can be contained by then as it is understandably hard for players and fans to focus on basketball during this difficult time.

After a two-game road trip, the Lakers returned to Southern California late Tuesday night while the wind and fires were at its worst.

Lakers coach JJ Redick had to evacuate because of wildfires

Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed before the game against the Mavericks that he and his family are among those that had to evacuate their home because of the fires in Pacific Palisades.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick said before the Lakers’ 118-97 loss to the Mavericks. “That’s where I live.

“Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

