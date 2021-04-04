Lakers News: Magic Johnson & LeBron James Praise MLB For Moving All-Star Game Out Of Atlanta

Major League Baseball made headlines this week for their decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta, where it was originally expected to take place.

The reason for the changes was because of the new voting laws that the state of Georgia recently passed which many believe will lead to more voter suppression. While the Atlanta Braves were not involved in the passing of that law, MLB felt the best statement they could make was moving the game out of Truist Park in order to support the players in their league that are against the law.

Two Los Angeles Lakers legends, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, have expanded their business portfolios to MLB as part owners of the L.A. Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

After the news came out that the 2021 Fall Classic would be moved, both Johnson and James took to social media to applaud the league that they’re involved in for their decision:

I want to applaud and extend a thank you to @MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for moving the All Star Game out of Georgia following the Governor’s signing of the new restrictive voting law. Way to be a leader and take a strong stance! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 2, 2021

Proud to call myself a part of the @mlb family today. @Morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 2, 2021

It remains to be seen where the 2021 All-Star Game will be played, although Dodger Stadium in L.A. can be ruled out since that is expected to play host in 2022.

Voting suppression is something that is very important to James, in particular, as he created the movement “More Than a Vote” ahead of the 2020 election in order to combat it. Because of that, it comes as no surprise that he applauded MLB for their decision to move the game.

James expected to be involved in management decisions for Red Sox

Admittedly not the biggest baseball fan, it came as a bit of a shock when it was announced that James would be joining the Fenway Sports Group that owns the Red Sox this past month.

It appears that it is more than just a business venture for him though as Fenway Sports Group chairman Tom Werner recently revealed that James will be involved in management decisions for the team.

Basketball still comes first for James though, of course, as he continues to rehab a high ankle sprain that has kept him out the last couple of weeks.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!