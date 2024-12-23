Lakers News: Magic Johnson Offers Condolences Following Death Of Rickey Henderson

While Magic Johnson was transforming the Los Angeles Lakers franchise in the 1980s, a young Rickey Henderson was doing the same throughout Major League Baseball. Like Magic, Henderson was one of the greatest players to ever play his sport and the entire world was saddened to hear about his passing at the age of 65 on Saturday.

In a sport that is steeped in tradition, Henderson ruffled a lot of feathers with his brashness as he was unafraid to talk trash and let the world know just how good he was. But that personality, along with his unbelievable skill level, is what made him one of the most popular players throughout his career.

Following the news of Henderson’s death, Johnson took to social media to express his condolences with the Lakers legend calling him one of his baseball heroes:

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of one of my baseball heroes, Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson! Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time. May he rest in peace! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 22, 2024

Magic isn’t alone in how he views Henderson as many likely view the Hall of Famer as one of, if not their favorite baseball player ever. Many laud LeBron James’ unreal performance in his 22nd NBA season, but Henderson played 25 seasons in the MLB and in 1998, at age 39, led the American League with 66 stolen bases and 118 walks. Henderson is still MLB’s all-time leader in career stolen bases and runs scored and holds the single-season stolen base record with 130 in 1982.

Henderson was a player unlike any other that has ever played the game of baseball and his impact remains felt on the game today. For Magic to be growing into his own with the Lakers as that next young superstar at the same time Henderson was doing the same on the baseball diamond really allowed for him to truly appreciate what Henderson did.

