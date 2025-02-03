Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To Luka Doncic Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA world over the weekend when they completed one of the most unexpected deals in the history of the league by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The trade was assumed to be fake at first, but has since garnered reactions from the entire basketball world.

One of the biggest reactions to the deal came from Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Since leaving his post as President of Basketball Operations, Magic has been plugged in with what the Lakers are trying to accomplish and has always been outwardly positive about the team and the work being done by Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka.

This trade, of course, has the potential to be franchise-altering in a positive way for the next decade-plus, and Johnson responded accordingly via social media:

I’ve been associated with the NBA for 45 years and this Luka and AD trade is the biggest trade I’ve seen between two superstars essentially in their prime! With Luka, the Lakers are getting a 25 year old superstar; this is a great long-term move for the Lakers franchise after… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2025

Luka Doncic will definitely make the Lakers a championship-contending team. He’ll take pressure off of LeBron because of his scoring ability and playmaking and will make every Laker better! LeBron James will be a positive influence on Luka, teaching him his championship mentality… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2025

Laker Nation, we have to thank AD for his five and a half seasons including a championship in 2020. AD was having a MVP season which will make Dallas better and he can go back to his natural position of playing the 4. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2025

Max Christie being traded to the Mavericks is going to hurt the Lakers defense, so now Finney-Smith and Vanderbilt will have to step up defensively to fill that void. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2025

You know I love assists, and with LeBron and Luka teaming up, I get to watch two of the best passers that have ever played on the same team! I can hardly wait to see Luka in a Lakers jersey in Crypto arena! Laker Nation, get ready! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2025

Luka Doncic going to the Lakers is amazing for the NBA, just like Shohei Ohtani was when we signed him to the Dodgers! I want to congratulate Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka for bringing Luka Doncic to LA to play for our beloved Lakers! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2025

And with this Luka trade, the Lakers definitely need a big man 😂 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2025

Magic certainly had plenty to say about the deal, ranging from excitement about Luka’s addition to thanking Davis and Christie for their accomplishments and saying that the Lakers need to add a center.

He congratulated Buss and Pelinka for their work to land the Slovenian superstar, and believes it will make the Lakers contenders for years to come.

Rob Pelinka talked Mavericks into lighter trade package for Luka Doncic

Many feel the Lakers got away with highway robbery of the Mavericks with what they gave up for Luka Doncic. And according to reports, the initial deal included more pieces like Dalton Knecht and L.A.’s 2031 first-round draft pick, but Rob Pelinka was able to talk Nico Harrison down by talking about Luka’s conditioning and injury risks.

