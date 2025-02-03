Lakers News

Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To Luka Doncic Trade

Ron Gutterman
5 Min Read
Magic Johnson, Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Magic Johnson speaks at Michael Cooper's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA world over the weekend when they completed one of the most unexpected deals in the history of the league by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The trade was assumed to be fake at first, but has since garnered reactions from the entire basketball world.

One of the biggest reactions to the deal came from Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Since leaving his post as President of Basketball Operations, Magic has been plugged in with what the Lakers are trying to accomplish and has always been outwardly positive about the team and the work being done by Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka.

This trade, of course, has the potential to be franchise-altering in a positive way for the next decade-plus, and Johnson responded accordingly via social media:

Magic certainly had plenty to say about the deal, ranging from excitement about Luka’s addition to thanking Davis and Christie for their accomplishments and saying that the Lakers need to add a center.

He congratulated Buss and Pelinka for their work to land the Slovenian superstar, and believes it will make the Lakers contenders for years to come.

Rob Pelinka talked Mavericks into lighter trade package for Luka Doncic

Many feel the Lakers got away with highway robbery of the Mavericks with what they gave up for Luka Doncic. And according to reports, the initial deal included more pieces like Dalton Knecht and L.A.’s 2031 first-round draft pick, but Rob Pelinka was able to talk Nico Harrison down by talking about Luka’s conditioning and injury risks.

By Ron Gutterman
Ron Gutterman is a Washington State University alum from Anaheim, California, and is currently a Staff Writer for LakersNation.com, RamsNewsWire.com, and RaidersNewsWire.com. He is also the lead editor for AngelsNation.com. With Lakers Nation, Rams News Wire, Raiders News Wire, and Angels Nation, Ron assists in news, game coverage, analysis, and hot takes via his Twitter account, @rongutterman24. Without a doubt, Ron's favorite Laker, and favorite athlete of all time, is Kobe Bryant. Ron began watching basketball when he was 6 years old, in 2005, when Bryant was dragging the likes of Smush Parker and Ronny Turiaf to playoff spots. Ron's all time favorite Lakers moment was Bryant's final game when he dropped 60 points. While the Lakers beating the Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, as Metta World Peace hit the game clinching three, will always be a top option, Bryant's final night takes the cake. Contact: ron@mediumlargela.com