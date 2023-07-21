Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To Officially Becoming Part-Owner Of NFL’s Commanders

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson continues to make strides and accomplish new things in the business world. His latest endeavor was being part of the group led by Josh Harris to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder.

Magic is already part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, LAFC and the Los Angeles Sparks, but has wanted to be part of the NFL. In fact, this same group led by Harris previously tried to purchase the Denver Broncos as well, but now finally have their NFL team and Johnson is overjoyed.

Following the sale becoming official, Magic took to Twitter, noting that his dream has come full circle and thanked Harris for allowing him to be part of this group:

God is so good…I still can’t believe it! I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it’s all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders. I’m especially thankful to Josh Harris who allowed me to be one of his partners with the Commanders. He is an amazing man, great friend, incredible businessman, proven owner and winner with the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh and his team have been first class throughout this entire process. Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best in class organization.

Johnson would continue on, calling this the biggest achievement in his business career while also noting the work he has done and will continue to do in the DMV area:

This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community. Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organization for me to be a part of given it’s global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV community. I have a special relationship with the DMV. Many people don’t know I’ve done business in the Washington, DC area for many years. I was one of the owners of the Washington Hilton, I built multiple Starbucks franchises and Magic Johnson Theaters, and empowerment centers with the Magic Johnson Foundation. I also have my company SodexoMAGIC headquartered here. The DMV community has embraced and supported me, and I am honored and ecstatic to be a co-owner of the Commanders franchise!

Magic is truly the blueprint for any athlete looking to get into the business world after their playing career is over and his imprint is felt across the world. Now he can add being an NFL owner to his already impressive resume and there is no doubt he is looking forward to continuing all of the hard work he has done so far.

Lakers legend James Worthy discusses potential LeBron James statue

If there is one player who seems most equipped to follow in Magic Johnson’s business footsteps it is Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is already building his empire while still active. He has already brought a championship to the Lakers franchise and some are wondering whether he will one day have a statue outside of the Crypto.com Arena.

James Worthy recently spoke on this possibility and while he noted that James likely hasn’t been in L.A. long enough to get one, the fact that he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record as a Laker and brought the franchise a championship makes it ‘doable.’

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!