Lakers News: Magic Johnson Releases NFT Collection with NBA Top Shot

Last week, Los Angeles Laker legend and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson announced that he is partnering with NBA Top Shot to release a new NFT collection on their unique platform. The June 7th release of “The Anthology: Magic Johnson” will feature iconic moments from his 13-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

NFTs are digital assets that represent real-world objects like art, music, and videos. They are primarily bought and sold with cryptocurrency.

According to NBA Top Shot, the anthology of Magic Johnson NFT collectibles will be available in five moments. The moments will represent different periods of his career.

Baby hook in the 1987 NBA Finals

Around-the-back pass to Byron Scott

A special moment from the 1980 NBA Finals

Fancy pass to Scott

Regulation game-winner vs. the Boston Celtics

Johnson is a five-time NBA champion, three-time MVP of the NBA finals, three-time NBA MVP, 12-time NBA All-Star, and member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

The NFT Collection Is For My Fans

Through his official Twitter handle, Johnson has expressed delight with the proposed release of the digital collectibles. He noted that the NFT collection aimed to bring memorable moments from his career to his fans worldwide. Johnson said,

“I’m really excited to partner with NBA Top Shot to release my first NFTs and bring some of my favorite moments from my career to fans everywhere. Fans get to see just a few of my favorite plays from my career.”

There will be 1,600 anthology packs issued, and each will cost $399. Each pack will also contain one guaranteed Magic Johnson Moment NFT at the Rare or Legendary rarity level. Top Shot also disclosed that 1,200 packs would be airdropped to customers with a score of at least 150,000 points. At the same time, the remaining 400 packs will be freely available to all buyers, regardless of their Top Shot score.

Sports And Web3 Collaboration Increasing

Despite the recent decline in the total sales of NFTs (Nonfungible Tokens) globally, prominent individuals and multinational corporations continue to embrace the technology. Johnson will now tread the same path as other sporting greats who have etched their iconic sporting moments in digital history.

Recently, Major League Baseball secured a partnership with SoRare, an NFT gaming company, to launch an NFT-based fantasy-style game this summer. As a result of the partnership, SoRare will become the official NFT baseball game partner of MLB.

BREAKING: Sorare becomes the Official NFT Baseball Game Partner of @MLB and @MLBPlayersInc. pic.twitter.com/eKsHgvhlK1 — Sorare (@Sorare) May 12, 2022

The blockchain gaming platform will also provide fans with a platform to play fantasy games while collecting MLB players’ NFTs.

Similarly, Vayner Sports released the VaynerSports Pass, an NFT utility collection of 15,555 NFTs positioned to help fans to connect with their favorite professional athletes. The pass currently supports Baseball, Football, MMA, Basketball, Golf, Hockey, Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball and has over 100 athletes currently onboard.