Lakers News: Magic Johnson Releases Statement On Passing Of Joe Bryant

It was announced on Tuesday morning that former NBA player Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, the father of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has passed away at the age of 69. No official cause of death was revealed, though LaSalle head coach Fran Dunphy revealed that Bryant had recently suffered a massive stroke.

While Bryant is most known for his playing days, both in the NBA and overseas, he also got into coaching later in life, even serving as a coach for the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks are partially owned by another Lakers legend in Magic Johnson, who was hurt at the news of Bryant’s passing.

Johnson took to social media upon hearing the news, saying he was devastated, praising Joe Bryant as a player and a coach while giving his condolences to the Bryant family:

I'm devastated to hear about the loss of my friend Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant. Joe was not only a talented basketball player; he was also a great coach. A lot of people don't know that he coached the LA Sparks in 2005, 2006, and 2011! Joe was an exceptional… pic.twitter.com/BOZDg35YYi — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 16, 2024

Joe Bryant was a Philadelphia basketball legend, growing up in the area and playing his college ball at LaSalle before spending his first four NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He undoubtedly crossed paths with Magic on the court during his NBA career, but the relationship between them likely grew following Kobe joining the Lakers franchise and again, when he worked with the Sparks.

There is a real brotherhood within the NBA and its players and losing one always hurts on a number of levels. The Bryant family has obviously dealt with major tragedy and now has taken another loss to a member of their family.

Joe Bryant is survived by his wife Pam, his daughters Sharia and Shaya and his grandchildren.

