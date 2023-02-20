Lakers News: Magic Johnson Shares Highlights From Michael Jordan’s 60th Birthday Celebration

Two of the most iconic figures in the history of the NBA are Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson as well as Chicago Bulls legend and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. Both played a major role in helping the NBA grow nationally and internationally with their otherworldly talents on the court and charisma off of it.

The two will be forever linked as Jordan entered the NBA in the midst of Magic and the Lakers battling with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. But Jordan would eventually take the crown from Johnson, winning his first NBA Championship with the Bulls by defeating Magic’s Lakers in 1991.

Now many decades later the two remain close with Magic and his wife Cookie in attendance for Jordan’s 60th birthday party and Magic calling it one of the best parties he’s ever been to:

Happy birthday to my brother, the legendary Michael Jordan! Michael’s wife Yvette threw him an amazing 60th birthday party and one of the best parties Cookie and I have ever been to! We sang and danced all night. pic.twitter.com/amYRpZdi0x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 18, 2023

The UNC marching band was there, DJ D-Nice did his thing and had us up on our feet, Adam Levine performed all of his hits, and the drone show blew all of our minds! pic.twitter.com/7CmD5j7fHF — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 18, 2023

It is often said that the NBA is a brotherhood and fraternity and things like this are proof of that. There are only so many people who know what it’s like to be an NBA player and even fewer become icons like Magic and Jordan were. Despite some fierce battles on the court, there is a lot of respect and love shared between them.

Both Johnson and Jordan remain beloved and revered as two of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA floor and there is no doubt that when the two got together, especially on a night like this, they had the time of their lives.

Magic Johnson interested in Las Vegas Raiders

Jordan of course is the owner of the Hornets, but Magic has dabbled in the ownership sphere as well and apparently the Lakers legend is now looking toward the NFL.

Recent reports say that Johnson is interested in purchasing a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. It is believed that he is exploring the possibility of investing in the NFL franchise with other investors.

The Raiders are one of the most popular football franchises in the country and are valued at approximately $6.5 billion, meaning it would cost Johnson and his partners a large sum to purchase even a minority share.

