Lakers News: Magic Johnson Wishes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speedy Recovery After Breaking Hip

The current iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers is trying to live up to the organization’s long history of winning championships and they look to be on their way as they’ve put together some strong showings the past month.

The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is the latest version of a perimeter player and big man leading the Lakers, though they have a long way to go to match what Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did together in the 1980s. Johnson and Adbul-Jabbar led the purple and gold to five NBA championships, cementing their statuses as franchise legends.

Although far past their playing days, both Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar remain beloved by the fanbase and occasionally make appearances at games or events. However, bad news struck when it was reported that Abdul-Jabbar fell at a concert and broke his hip.

When Johnson heard the news, he made sure to wish his former teammate a speedy recovery, via his personal X account:

I’m wishing my Showtime teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a speedy recovery after falling and breaking his hip! Praying for the Captain! 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 16, 2023

When the news broke, Johnson and numerous other people made sure to send their well wishes to the former Lakers big man. Abdul-Jabbar has dealt with several health issues over the years, and this recent one was concerning given his age.

However, it sounds like medical help arrived to the scene promptly and he was able to get surgery done right away. By all accounts, Abdul-Jabbar’s well on his way to recovering and will hopefully be back on his feet sooner rather than later.

The organization will do its best to support Abdul-Jabbar however they can, though fans will turn their attention back to the 2023-24 season where Los Angeles tries to get its footing back after a tough road trip. The Lakers have the star power, talent and depth to make a run and it’ll be interesting to see if they can do that in the coming weeks.

For D’Angelo Russell, his relationship with Johnson might not be on the best terms considering what happened during his first stint. Johnson came in and decided to trade Russell away to the Brooklyn Nets because he said the team needed a leader.

Now on his second stint with the Lakers, Russell talked about Johnson’s old comments and disagreed with what he said.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!