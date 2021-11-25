Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes Road Trips Have Felt Like Home Games

After falling short in their comeback against the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got over the hump and came back to beat the Indiana Pacers and end their five-game road trip on a high note.

LeBron James returned to the lineup and reminded everyone that he should still be considered the best player in the world after taking over the game in the fourth quarter and overtime. James almost single-handedly put away the Pacers after nailing tough jumper after jumper, including a pair of step-back threes that gave the Lakers all the momentum.

Los Angeles has the benefit of having one of the largest fan bases in the NBA, so whenever they travel the arenas are usually packed with Purple and Gold jerseys. As a first-year Laker, Malik Monk noted how nice it has been to have the crowd’s support when the team hits the road.

“Man, it’s always like that except for Madison Square [Garden],” Monk said. “It’s always a home game for us these road trips I’ve been on with the Lakers. It’s a great atmosphere to have. It lets you be more comfortable. It just lets you go out there and play your game.”

Monk, who had a solid game with 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench, also discussed how important it was getting this win to close put the road trip.

“That’s all I remember is this game going forward. Like you said, it’s been an up and down road trip, but we won this game and you only as best as your last. Bron doing that, it brings joy to us and it just brings us closer together.”

Any time an all-time great like James has it going from the field, it is hard not to cheer and root for them because of how special the moment is. James ended the night with 39 points and his incredible shotmaking was one of the major highlights in what has been an up-and-down season for the Lakers.

Even when Los Angeles struggles, they can count on their fans to bring the energy to help uplift them, and they should get a huge boost when they finally return home to play the Sacramento Kings.

Monk believes game like Pacers are ‘what you dream of’

The contest between the Lakers and Pacers was especially fun because both teams had their runs throughout the game and hit big shots late to keep their respective teams in it before L.A. ultimately prevailed.

“This is what I dream of. This is what I dream of my whole life being in games like this,” Monk said. “Even playing with LeBron [James]. I didn’t know this can happen, but I’m just in awe every time and learning as much as I can from him. He a great teacher too as well. Just a blessing.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!