Lakers News: Malik Monk Calls Being LeBron James’ Teammate A ‘Life-Changing Experience’

Malik Monk’s departure made for the biggest offseason loss for the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk reportedly rejected L.A.’s taxpayer mid-level exception money to sign a two-year, $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Monk enjoyed a breakout season in L.A. – averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists and shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc in 76 games. He quickly developed a rapport with LeBron James with the two enjoying good chemistry when on the court together.

After leaving the Lakers, Monk told Sacramento Kings reporter Jason Anderson that sharing the floor with James was a “life-changing experience”:

Malik Monk on Michael Jordan/LeBron James: “Lifechanging experiences from both aspects. With Jordan being the owner, I've seen things from that side, and with LeBron being a player, I’ve seen things from his side, so I had a lot of lifechanging experiences with those guys.” — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) July 8, 2022

Monk ended up being one of the few shining lights of the Lakers’ 2021-22 season. He became one of L.A.’s main weapons on the offensive end, bouncing back from a disappointing 2021 free agency.

The Kentucky alum attracted little interest from teams other than the Purple and Gold before signing a one-year minimum deal with the Lakers last summer.

Troy Brown Jr. ready to show versatility in Lakers’ fast-paced offense

Troy Brown Jr. will look to follow in Monk’s footsteps after signing a one-year minimum deal with the Lakers this year.

Just as Monk, Brown is a former lottery pick, drafted by the Washington Wizards at No. 15 in 2018. But aside from a good 2019-20 season, the wingman failed to live up to the expectations and arrived in L.A. after spells in the G League and the Chicago Bulls — where he played a fringe role over the last two years.

But Brown believes he can thrive on the Lakers and contribute to their fast-paced offense.

“It’s one of those things where if I’m asked to be 3-and-D or I’m asked to be a playmaker I can definitely adjust,” he said. “I think versatility is the reason I’m here in the NBA. I definitely still have it.”

