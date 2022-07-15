Lakers News: Malik Monk Calls Being LeBron James’ Teammate A ‘Life-Changing Experience’
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Author

Malik Monk’s departure made for the biggest offseason loss for the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk reportedly rejected L.A.’s taxpayer mid-level exception money to sign a two-year, $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Monk enjoyed a breakout season in L.A. – averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists and shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc in 76 games. He quickly developed a rapport with LeBron James with the two enjoying good chemistry when on the court together.

After leaving the Lakers, Monk told Sacramento Kings reporter Jason Anderson that sharing the floor with James was a “life-changing experience”:

Monk ended up being one of the few shining lights of the Lakers’ 2021-22 season. He became one of L.A.’s main weapons on the offensive end, bouncing back from a disappointing 2021 free agency.

The Kentucky alum attracted little interest from teams other than the Purple and Gold before signing a one-year minimum deal with the Lakers last summer.

Troy Brown Jr. ready to show versatility in Lakers’ fast-paced offense

Troy Brown Jr. will look to follow in Monk’s footsteps after signing a one-year minimum deal with the Lakers this year.

Just as Monk, Brown is a former lottery pick, drafted by the Washington Wizards at No. 15 in 2018. But aside from a good 2019-20 season, the wingman failed to live up to the expectations and arrived in L.A. after spells in the G League and the Chicago Bulls — where he played a fringe role over the last two years.

But Brown believes he can thrive on the Lakers and contribute to their fast-paced offense.

“It’s one of those things where if I’m asked to be 3-and-D or I’m asked to be a playmaker I can definitely adjust,” he said. “I think versatility is the reason I’m here in the NBA. I definitely still have it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Andrew Bynum’s Agent on Talks with Mitch Kupchak: ‘Nothing To Do With An Extension’

The past few weeks have been hectic to say the least for…

Pau Gasol Continues to Keep Busy During NBA Lockout

In a summer, and now fall, filled with NBA players not doing…

Lakers News: Anthony Brown On Who He Molds His Game After

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Anthony Brown not only got…
Danny Green, Dwight Howard

Danny Green: Lakers ‘Need’ Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard When NBA Season Resumes

The NBA is nearing its return as the 22 teams selected to participate in the remainder of the 2019-20 season are…