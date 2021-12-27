Lakers News: Malik Monk Couldn’t Understand Why His Status Changed Multiple Times While In NBA’s Health And Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggle with the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues as Rajon Rondo entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after Malik Monk tested out and made his return in the loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Monk scored 20 points, shooting 3-for-7 from the 3-point land (42.9%) on Christmas Day — in his first game in over 10 days. Interim head coach David Fizdale praised the prolific scorer for giving the Lakers a “huge, huge boost” against the Nets.

During his five-game break from the court, the guard’s status changed several times. Monk was even cleared to fly with the Lakers to Minneapolis for a clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he then entered the protocols again.

The 23-year-old sighed with relief following his comeback, admitting he couldn’t quite explain why it took so long for him to play again.

“I want to know what’s going on just like you do,” Monk said. “Just playing. I really don’t know what happened, man. I don’t know. I thought I was clean. Said I wasn’t and then it kept switching back and forth. I don’t know.”

Monk didn’t hide how happy he felt upon his return. The guard said his absence provided him with extra motivation ahead of the Christmas Day game as he wanted to show that “he was back.”

Rondo joined Austin Reaves, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza in the protocols on Sunday morning.

Isaiah Thomas reportedly won’t return to Lakers

Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson are the latest players the Lakers brought in to bolster their coronavirus-ravaged roster. Both of them debuted in the loss to the Nets while Isaiah Thomas, whose 10-day contract would soon expire, sat out.

It is rumored Thomas won’t be signing another deal with L.A. He averaged 9.3 points in four games for the Purple and Gold.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!