Lakers News: Malik Monk Excited To Learn From Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ initial crop of signings in free agency drew some criticism from some who questioned the team’s focus on older players. That all changed when it was announced that the team had agreed to a one-year deal with former Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk.

Though Monk hasn’t quite turned into the player many believed he would be coming into the league out of Kentucky, he is still only 23 years old with plenty of room to grow. Monk will also be on his most talented team by far, including three superstars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

For a young player such as Monk, this provides him an opportunity to learn from some of the best and really improve his game, and he is excited for that chance, especially when it comes to Westbrook.

“I can’t explain how excited I am,” Monk said. “But how to attack, when to attack, when not to attack, and just how to be on go-mode the whole time and just his intensity. He never takes no plays off, he’s always going 100% and that’s what I can take and try to learn from him too.”

For all of the criticisms Westbrook has garnered over the years, one thing no one will ever question is his intensity and effort. Westbrook will give his maximum effort at all times regardless of situation or opponent, which is definitely something that Monk can benefit from.

Both Monk and Westbrook are listed at 6’3 and 200 pounds, and while he isn’t quite the athlete Westbrook is, Monk is definitely above average athletically, so taking tips from the former MVP makes all the sense in the world. As he said, picking his spots and knowing when to attack and when not to will help him immensely as he continues to grow.

Monk has the potential to be an absolute explosive scorer off the bench, and learning from Westbrook will only make him that much better.

Malik Monk excited to play with LeBron James & Anthony Davis

In addition to learning from Westbrook, Monk is excited to be a part of this star-studded Lakers team, and he believes they will make things much easier for him.

“Open everything up for me,” Monk said. “A lot more easier shots, a lot more uncontested shots, a lot more drives that I can get downhill to because LeBron and Westbrook and AD, they’re all gonna make the floor spaced out for all of us.”