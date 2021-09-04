Lakers News: Malik Monk Getting Into The NFT Market

In the world of cryptocurrency, one of the biggest growing markets over the past year has been non-fungible tokens or NFTs. An NFT is a unique digital asset representing ownership of real-world items and is often used for art and music. But it has also exploded in the sports world as things such as NBA Top Shot have transformed the trading card community, and now one of the newest Los Angeles Lakers players is looking to get into the market.

Athletes have been getting involved in the NFT market for some time now, with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady releasing their own collections, and even the Golden State Warriors have released their own collection as well. Now new Lakers guard Malik Monk is getting into NFTs as well.

Monk took to his Twitter page to speak on his love for the NFT community and revealed his latest purchase:

NFT community is lit. Im learning day by day, if you know me you know how much I love my 🐶. Just picked this lil guy up from @TopDogBeachClub Stay tuned I’m only getting started. pic.twitter.com/zVnwaHr8cx — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) September 3, 2021

The Lakers franchise is no stranger to the NFT world. A Kobe Bryant piece was recently auctioned off, with the proceeds being given to the Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-governmental organization that develops sports-related programs for underfunded communities.

Lakers fans will also remember center Andre Drummond last season saying that his criticism of head coach Frank Vogel was to promote his own NFT collection.

Monk seems to be getting involved in NFTs in the right way in that he is educating himself slowly and gaining as much information. However, cryptocurrency is still very new, and many can jump in without really knowing what they’re doing, which can, in turn, cause people to lose a lot of money.

The young Lakers guard has the right approach as he ventures into this new world in hopes of finding a new passion.

Malik Monk excited to learn from Russell Westbrook

This venture will not be taking away from what he does on the court, and the Lakers guard is excited about the opportunity to learn from superstar guard Russell Westbrook.

“I can’t explain how excited I am,” Monk said. “But how to attack, when to attack, when not to attack, and just how to be on go-mode the whole time and just his intensity. He never takes no plays off, he’s always going 100% and that’s what I can take and try to learn from him too.”