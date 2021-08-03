Lakers News: Marc Gasol Confirms He Will Return To L.A.
After making the blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to fill out their roster. After making a few moves in NBA free agency on Monday, Marc Gasol let it be known that he fully intends to return to the team next season.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Gasol is ready to run it back for another year under the bright lights in Los Angeles.

With Gasol under contract for the 2021-22 NBA season, the veteran center was slated to return regardless of his intentions. The only way he wouldn’t come back is if he decided to retire, told the team he wanted to be released or was traded.

Gasol’s future appeared to be up in the air due to the arrival of Andre Drummond late last season. However, Drummond wasn’t a great fit in Los Angeles and doesn’t appear to be returning, nor is he drawing much interest in free agency.

Gasol played in 52 regular-season games for the Lakers last season and averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Dwight Howard returns to Lakers for third stint

After a rocky end to last season, the Lakers secure their frontcourt in free agency with three prominent centers on the roster. Howard has agreed to a deal to return to Los Angeles for a third time in his Hall-of-Fame-caliber career.

Howard left a big void in the frontcourt for the Lakers last season and will be a welcome addition for Frank Vogel and company.

