Lakers News: Marc Gasol & Pau Gasol To Play For Spain At Tokyo Olympics
Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol and former Lakers center Pau Gasol will join the Spain Men’s Basketball Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this July and August. This continues a tradition for the two Gasol brothers, who regularly play for Spain during international competitions.

Marc will possibly be the only Laker to play in the Olympics after LeBron James and Anthony Davis declined to participate. It’s undetermined whether or not Dennis Schroder will join the German National Team. The Gasol brothers have led Spain to medals in each of the last three Olympics, winning the Bronze in 2016 and the Silver in 2012 and 2008.

Pau has spent the last few months playing for FC Barcelona, the professional team that started the careers of both brothers. Despite rumors he could possibly return to the Lakers with Marc, nothing ever materialized between the two sides.

The Spanish Olympic roster features 18 players, seven of which have NBA backgrounds. Beyond the Gasol brothers, the Spain team features Alex Abrines, Juancho Hernangomez, Ricky Rubio, Rudy Fernandez, and Willy Hernangomez. Also, projected 2021 NBA Draft pick Usman Garuba will be a part of the Spanish team.

They will once again try to dethrone Team USA, which has won the Gold medal at each of the last three Olympic Games. Spain is usually the only team that even puts up a reasonable fight against the U.S., usually due to their collection of NBA talent.

However, the 2020 Olympics figure to be very interesting, as the NBA has more international talent than ever. Luka Doncic, who has proven he can succeed despite limited surrounding talent, will be playing for Team Slovenia in Tokyo.

Given their ages, this is likely the last Olympic Games for the Gasol brothers, who are both said to be mulling retirement from professional basketball this offseason.

Team USA beginning to fill roster out

While they do not have a complete roster like Spain, the U.S. has begun the search for their Olympic roster. Only five players have committed thus far, but they are already elite. Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green are among those who have given final commitments.

