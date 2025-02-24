Lakers News: Markieff Morris Believes Austin Reaves Is Future All-Star

The trade that brought superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers also brought back veteran forward Markieff Morris, who was part of the 2020 championship team. There aren’t really any familiar faces from that 2020 team aside from LeBron James, so Morris is getting to know a number of new players and one who has already stood out is Austin Reaves.

Reaves is enjoying a career year for the Lakers while thriving in an increased role as a primary creator. That role changes some with Doncic now on board, but Reaves remains an integral part of this team and Morris sees big things in his future.

In the last episode of the TWIN$nWIN$ podcast with his twin brother Marcus, Morris heaped a ton of praise on Reaves, saying he feels the Lakers guard is a future All-Star:

“That boy AR, man, Austin Reaves, he different man… He one of the coldest. It’s different when you just catch a glimpse of it, but then when you see it game after game — I’ve only been there for four games, but he’s one of the coldest…. I definitely see a future All-Star.”

This isn’t the first time Reaves has been spoken about like this with former Lakers coach Darvin Ham also feeling that Reaves has All-Star potential. Morris has been in the NBA for a long time and has seen it all so for him to view Reaves in that light after only a couple weeks being around him says a lot.

Reaves is not some unreal physical specimen with crazy athleticism, but he makes up for it with a very high IQ and a competitiveness that is matched by few. No stage or moment has proven to be too big for Reaves and he never backs down from any challenge which is why he quickly became a favorite of James and why Morris sees big things in his future as well.

Austin Reaves believes Lakers are in ‘great spot’ at All-Star break

More important to Austin Reaves than his own potential individual accolades is team success. Reaves has always been someone who does whatever he needs for the betterment of the Lakers as a whole, and he loves where this team is at the All-Star break.

Reaves felt the Lakers were in a ‘great spot’ despite a disappointing final game prior to All-Star Weekend. The guard noted that the break should give everyone a little time to relax and reset before gearing up for this final stretch of the regular season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!