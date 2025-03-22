Lakers News: Markieff Morris Believes Bronny James Has Bright Future

With the Los Angeles Lakers down four starters against the Milwaukee Bucks, the opportunity was there for others to step up and Bronny James did just that. One of the lone bright spots in the blowout loss, Bronny had by far the best game of his young career.

The Lakers rookie finished with 17 points and five assists, both career-highs, while knocking down 7-of-10 shots from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. It was an impressive outing as Bronny was able to show off the growth in his game since the beginning of the season.

James has garnered nothing but praise from his teammates all year long and that continued after Thursday’s game as veteran Markieff Morris gave his thoughts on the young guard.

“He’s a hard worker,” Morris said of Bronny. “We play stay-ready a lot and he shows that he’s working on his game. He’s getting better day by day. Proud of him just to go out there and make a name for himself. I think he’s a great player and he’s got a great future.”

The pressure on Bronny is immense and no player in NBA history has been in this kind of situation as the son of arguably the greatest player ever, playing on the same team. But Morris believes the rookie has done an excellent job of handling everything.

“He’s a calm and cool kid. He doesn’t say much, he just comes to work,” Morris added. “Obviously he knows there’s a lot of pressure on him, but he doesn’t let it phase him. He does a great job of just continuing to work and continuing to come in. He always has a smile on his face, he always is ready to work. I’m proud of him for how hard he played tonight. He has a bright future.”

That mindset and work ethic will serve Bronny well as he continues his career. He won’t be a major contributor for the Lakers this season, but if he keeps down this path he could stick in the NBA For a long time.

Lakers’ Bronny James using criticism as fuel

The amount of hate and criticism Bronny James has received since being drafted by the Lakers has been immense, but the young guard has never let it affect him. Instead, Bronny simply continues to put in the work and uses the negativity to push himself harder.

In a recent interview, Bronny revealed that while he does his best to remain positive throughout, he turns that criticism into motivation to fuel his work and continue to get better every day.

