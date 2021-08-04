Lakers News: Markieff Morris Leaves L.A. To Sign With Heat
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to fill out their roster, Markieff Morris has been weighing his options after two seasons with the team.

It appears Morris may not have been in the Lakers’ plans for next season, and as a result, he decided to take his talents elsewhere. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Morris has agreed to a deal to join the Miami Heat.

Morris was a solid contributor for the Lakers during his short time in Los Angeles. Although he played a significant role on the team’s championship squad, Morris dropped out of the rotation last season, with Frank Vogel and company trying to juggle a talented roster.

Last season, Morris averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Lakers. He shot 40.5 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Morris will be a welcome addition on a Heat squad that, like the Lakers, is looking to bounce back during the 2021-22 campaign after a forgettable year last season, which ended in a first-round playoff exit.

Carmelo Anthony agrees to a deal with Lakers 

After years and years of speculation, Carmelo Anthony has finally agreed to sign with the Lakers. The veteran forward’s decision came down to a reunion with the New York Knicks or playing with close friend LeBron James for the first time.

Obviously, Anthony chose to team up with James to win a ring for the first time in his NBA career.

