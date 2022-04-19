Lakers News: Mason Jones & Mac McClung End 2021-22 Season With All-NBA G League Honors

Los Angeles Lakers two-way players Mason Jones and Mac McClung have received All-NBA G League honors, the league has announced.

Jones featured on the 2021-22 All-NBA G League First Team alongside Justin Anderson, Justin Tillman, and this year’s MVP Trevelin Queen. McClung joined the Arkansas product on the All-Rookie Team together with Charles Bassey, Luka Garza, and Micah Potter.

Earlier in April, the G League named McClung the 2021-22 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year. The Texas Tech alum averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.5 assists over 33 games for the South Bay Lakers and two for the Windy City Bulls.

Meanwhile, Jones recorded 26 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.9 points per game in 36 appearances for South Bay.

Both players featured for the senior Lakers team in 2021-22. Jones played in a couple of December games before returning to the team for two more matchups at the end of the season.

McClung made his debut in the April 10 win over the Denver Nuggets, scoring six points in addition to recording three rebounds and an assist in nearly 22 minutes on the floor. He capped it off — as well as the Lakers’ season — with a flashy reverse dunk to seal the overtime win.

“I really didn’t think of it much, but all my friends and family said it was on all the websites and everything, which was cool,” McClung said of the play. “But I tried to make the most out of the experience. It was great getting a win. It was a fun game to be a part of, so it was just a lot of joy.”

Jones recalls moment Frank Vogel told him he would play for L.A. in April

Jones said his eyes “blew up” after former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told him he would spend some time on the floor in L.A.’s two last games of the season.

“It feels good. Like I said earlier, I was very excited for this opportunity,” Jones said. “Coach Vogel came up to me pregame and was like ‘Mase, you’re gonna get an opportunity to play tonight’ so just for me being young, my eyes blew up knowing that I was gonna have a chance to really showcase my skills and being able to get the minutes to really showcase what I can do.

“All credit to them, Coach Vogel didn’t have to play me tonight even though it’s the last two games, so just being able to have that opportunity is great.”

