Lakers News: Matt Barnes Has No Doubt JJ Redick Will Be Successful

The Los Angeles Lakers are four games into a pivotal 2024-25 campaign. The franchise put a huge weight on the shoulders of head coach JJ Redick as given that he was their only major change from last season to this one, it became largely his responsibility to improve the team from where they were one year ago.

He has already impressed many by guiding the Lakers to a 3-1 start including big wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. The Lakers have looked seamless offensively and even improved defensively from last season, showing that coaching can make an impact.

A former Laker and teammate of Redick’s — Matt Barnes — is not surprised to see this early level of success. He knows Redick well and felt he had exactly what it took to be a head coach and, specifically, get the Lakers franchise to a better place, via All The Smoke:

“JJ, I knew he would be successful. Obviously we’re three games in, we don’t want to jump off the bridge already, but JJ moves around with an arrogance and a confidence because he does the work. He moved that way as a player. Quick story and I’ve told this. JJ would be the one guy I never thought I would f— with. I played with him twice and he’s one of my closest basketball friends to this day. JJ is someone that comes off a certain way, but when you know him, the dude is always a consummate professional. A beautiful mind when it comes to Xs and Os. But the most important is getting that respect. No one’s been able to crack the code with that locker room that they’ve had. Although they won a championship, it’s always just been something after that. And he came in with the respect of the guys. But I think more than anything, he’s empowered Anthony Davis. He’s averaging about 34 and 12 right now, and we’re not saying he’s going to stay at that number, although I don’t think he’s going to dip much lower. I think he’ll be a 29 or 30 point per game scorer if he can stay healthy this year. Bron is kind of able to pick and choose his spots. He doesn’t have to be Superman, and that’s what the fan base has been asking for for a while.”

This is a similar sentiment that many who know Redick have shared, and why the Lakers were so confident in bringing him in to be their next head coach. He very quickly earned the respect of the locker room and has already done a great job of putting his players in positions to succeed.

Of course, there will be losses and hard times for both him and the Lakers, but it seems Redick has the temperament to not only get through those times, but thrive in them.

Austin Reaves appreciated JJ Redick more after loss

Austin Reaves knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals on Monday night, but the Lakers still suffered their first loss to the season to the Phoenix Suns.

After the game, JJ Redick took much of the blame for the loss on himself, believing there were things he could have done to help the Lakers out and Reaves felt that accountability and the passion he has shown is proof of how much he cares about what he does and making the Lakers better.

