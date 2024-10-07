Lakers News: Mavericks’ Jason Kidd Picked Brain Of Phil Jackson This Offseason

Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd is experiencing tremendous success as the Dallas Mavericks head coach, notably making it to the NBA Finals last season.

During his time in L.A. as an assistant, he got to learn from Frank Vogel during the 2019-20 championship season. Now that Dallas is being taken more seriously as a threat in the Western Conference, Kidd has to manage those expectations.

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving being his dynamic duo, the Hall of Fame point guard is trying to cash in on a second title with the franchise, winning one as a player in 2011. To prepare for this upcoming season, Kidd went to legendary former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson this offseason, via DLLS Sports:

“To be able to talk basketball, it was a masterclass. To be able to sit down and watch video. He was running the video and it was just surreal to be in the same room talking basketball with one of the greatest. I think he’s a genius in the game of basketball. It was incredible.”

Jackson was famous for running the triangle offense, a scheme that has garnered mixed opinions as of late given how advanced basketball is in terms of talent. Isolation is a heavy part of today’s game, but Kidd believes that the Mavericks could run the triangle this year:

“I think we have some of the personnel to run some of the triangle. Some version of the triangle to get guys in different positions to be able to be successful. One of the things I did learn about the triangle is that the Laker teams really didn’t dribble a lot. There was a lot of passing. Holding the ball for two seconds and getting off of it would be something that hopefully we can do.”

In his first three seasons as head coach for Dallas, Kidd was able to get a Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals appearance. That is an impressive feat given how compact the Western Conference is, but the Mavericks find themselves a part of a handful of contending teams going into this season.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, but to pick the brain of one of the greatest coaches in basketball should bode well for the 51-year-old coach.

Jason Kidd signs contract extension with Mavericks after being linked to Lakers’ coaching search

This summer featured another Lakers head coaching search and Jason Kidd was one of those names rumored for the opening. But, the Mavericks wasted no time by signing Kidd to a contract extension so he could not entertain going back to L.A.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!