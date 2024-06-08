Lakers News: Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Leaning On Lessons Learned From LeBron James In 2024 NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James must be itching to get back to the NBA Finals after being on the outside looking in since 2020.

The Lakers had a strong close to the 2023-24 season, but were forced out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs in the first round by the Denver Nuggets. However, the Dallas Mavericks ended up representing the Western Conference after a tough run through the postseason.

Dallas is currently take on the Boston Celtics, the presumptive favorites, and face a 0-1 series deficit after losing Game 1 on the road. Luka Doncic had a strong Finals debut after he posted 30 points and 10 rebounds, but his co-star Kyrie Irving struggled after scoring only 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

Although Irving had a rough performance against his former team, he is staying even-keeled and attributed it to lessons learned from James, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“Now we’re here in the present where we’re able to reflect, but also now I’m at this stage, able to use some of the formulas that I was taught from [James], some of the great teachers that have come before me,” Irving said. “I feel like I’ve been built for this moment because I’ve gone through some of the things I’ve gone through in my past with some of the guys that have transcended the game.”

Despite a falling out toward the end of their Cleveland Cavaliers days, James and Irving have patched things up and hold each other in high regard. Irving even said he appreciated the love he got from James who praised him for being the most gifted player he’s ever seen.

At his best, Irving is one the best shotmakers in the NBA and has a knack for scoring when his team needs it the most. No one can forget the clutch 3-pointer Irving drained in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, a shot that helped deliver Cleveland’s first-ever NBA championship.

Each game takes on a new life in the playoffs, and there’s little reason to doubt that Irving will have better games the rest of the way. His scoring and shotmaking will be crucial in getting the Mavericks back in the series.

Lakers’ LeBron James mad he’s not playing with Kyrie Irving

While Kyrie Irving was with the Brooklyn Nets, there was a sense that he would eventually get traded to the Lakers. However, Irving was dealt to the Mavericks and LeBron James admitted that he’s mad that he’s no longer playing alongside the superstar guard.

